Three things we learned from Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers finally get it together as they stay alive in IPL 2019.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:51 PM

Smith led the front for RR | AP

By Online Desk

A change in captaincy brought immediate dividends for Rajasthan Royals as they did the double over Mumbai Indians and remained alive in IPL 2019 courtesy of their five-wicket win at Jaipur. The win ended MI's two-game winning streak and meant that they remained in the second spot with 12 points while RR claimed their third win of the season. 

Excellent death bowling from Jofra Archer and a fifty from captain Steve Smith made all the difference as Quinton de Kock's 65 went in vain.

Here are the three main takeaways from RR's win over MI:

Death knell for MI

Despite the top-order not being consistent, MI have been winning games on the bounce courtesy of the final flourish with the bat. But RR ensured that there was no such performance in Jaipur.

At 109/2 after 14 overs with a well-set Quinton de Kock at the crease and the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and co. still to come, MI would have looked at getting at least 70 runs and finishing with a total in excess of 180.

Instead, a splendid death bowling display from RR meant that MI finished with just 161/5. The hosts conceded just 52 in the last six overs and picked up three wickets as well. Jofra Archer, who bowled three straight at the death was simply sensational as he conceded just 16 runs from his last three overs, and six of those came off the final ball that Cutting hit for a six. 

Although Unadkat went for 33 in his last two overs, Archer's brilliance meant that MI finished with a below-par total and for a change, they couldn't carry any momentum into their second innings.

All-round bowling effort

While it was all about Jofra Archer in the end, it was all possible thanks to the foundation laid by the other bowlers. Shreyas Gopal, who has been sensational throughout the tournament, continued his stellar run as he finished with figures of 2/21.

But the big difference for RR was the fact that finally, Gopal got some support from bowlers who were not named Archer. Stuart Binny, who opened the bowling finished with a tidy spell of 1/19 from his three overs. Archer was sensational as he finished with 1/21, despite bowling three of his four overs at the death.

Plan comes together for RR

With Jos Buttler unavailable, RR were forced to make changes and under new leadership, the changes worked for RR. It all began with the decision to have more of Archer's overs at the death and having a new ball bowler who kept the runs down.

Then it was moving Samson up to open and having Smith come in at No.3, which maximised the potential of both players.

Although using Stokes as just a batsman didn't quite work out, having him at No.4, certainly solidifies the middle-order, which also has the in-form Riyan Parag and two finishers in Ashton Turner and Stuart Binny, who can make a difference at the end.

