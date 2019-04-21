Three things we learned from Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

By AFP

Fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by five wickets to claim their sixth win of IPL 2019 and move level on points with second-placed MI.

Here are the three major takeaways from DC' win over KXIP:

Gayle storm hits Delhi

He might be 39 but there are few players who can hit the ball as far and with as much consistency as Christopher Henry Gayle. His 31 sixes this season have only been bettered by Andre Russell and only David Warner has scored more runs than Gayle's 421.

Against Delhi Capitals, Gayle brought up his fourth fifty in nine games. His 37-ball 69 was an exhibition in clean hitting. He hit six fours and five sixes and looked on course for another IPL century.

It took a sensational catch in the deep to get rid of Gayle and that helped DC get back in the contest.

Iyer-Dhawan combo clicking for DC

On a pitch that was offering some assistance to spinners, 164 wasn't an easy task. especially with the quality of KXIP's spin attack. Losing Prithvi Shaw early made things harder but Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer took the opportunity to set the platform for another win.

Courtesy of their twin fifties, DC made a tricky task into a tame one. Their 92-run partnership for the second wicket came in just 10.2 overs. They kept the scoreboard ticking and scored boundaries at regular intervals.

Both batsmen scored fifties that helped them move into the top ten in the run-scorers chart for IPL 2019. While Dhawan got out for 56, the DC captain was there till the end to hit the winning runs.

Something had to give

Coming into this game, both teams had contrasting records at home and away from home. While KXIP had won just one of their four away games, DC had won just one of their four home games. While KXIP had won four of their five home games, DC had four of their five away games.

They had contrasting fortunes at home (DC win % 25, KXIP win % 80) and away (DC win % 80, KXIP win % 80) and something had to give as DC hosted KXIP. In the end, it was the home side who came out on top and moved level on points with second-placed MI.

For DC, excellent top-order batting and good bowling was the key while they will not be happy with the fact that they once again made an easy task more difficult than it should have been.

For KXIP, they desperately to need to improve their away form and can't just rely on winning all their home games going forward, especially as their remaining two home games are almost two weeks away and against KKR and CSK.

