Home Sport IPL

Three takeaways from RCB's thrilling win over KXIP

All-round ABD makes the difference as RCB do all the little things right.

Published: 25th April 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

RCB are now on eight points after 11 games | AP

By Srihari
Online Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore made it three wins in a row and remained alive in IPL 2019 courtesy of their 17-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru. AB de Villiers' 44-ball 82 and cameos from Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis helped them post 202/4. In response, KXIP got off to a great start but stumbled towards the end after some brilliant death bowling by RCB.

Here are the three major takeaways from RCB's win over KXIP:

All-round ABD makes the difference

At 138/4 after 17 overs, not even the most ardent RCB supporters would have thought they would end up with what they finished with. It was all possible thanks to one, Mr. AB de Villiers.

The South African smashed KXIP's death bowlers all over the park and went from 46 off 34 balls to finish with 82 off 44 balls. He smashed 36 runs off the final 10 balls he faced as RCB added 64 in the last three overs to finish with 202/4.

Not content with just contributing with the bat, AB was brilliant in the field as well. He showed great composure to get rid of Gayle and then two even better catches to send the dangerous duo of David Miller and Nicholas Pooran back in the pavilion.

That changed the game and gave RCB the upper hand.

RCB do all the little things right

To remain alive in IPL 2019 after winning just one of their first eight games, including starting the season with six successive losses, RCB needed to do the little things right.

To remain in the hunt, they needed to win all of their remaining games and with their win over KXIP, they made it three in a row. And that was all possible to the contribution of the supporting act.

While Virat Kohli didn't fire against KXIP, AB certainly did but he was given plenty of assistance from Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis with the bat.

With the ball, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini executed brilliantly at the death. Saini, in particular, was sensational, conceding just three runs from the penultimate over and picking up the two wickets of Miller and Pooran to all but seal the game.

Where do KXIP go from here?

After six games, KXIP had won four and lost two. They were looking in great form to make the playoffs this time around but just like last time, they have floundered in the second half.

In their last five games, KXIP have won just one and lost four to be on 10 points after 11 games. Their away record has been abysmal and after the loss against RCB, they have now won just one of their six away games.

Fortunately for them, although they are away at SRH on Monday, their final two games are at home, where they have won four out of their five games, with their only loss coming against RCB.

KXIP now need to maintain their strong home form if they are to make the playoffs this time around.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB KXIP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp