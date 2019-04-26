Three takeaways as MI end CSK's winning streak at home

Srihari By

Online Desk

Mumbai Indians did the double over Chennai Super Kings and became the first team to beat CSK at home in IPL 2019 after their 46-run win at Chennai.

After being put into bat, MI got off to a great despite losing Quinton de Kock early and it took an exceptional spell from Mitchell Santer to restrict them to 115/4.

In response, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals and although Murali Vijay was afforded plenty of opportunities, he only scored 38 and the hosts struggled after that. They were eventually bowled out for 109 and their seven-game winning streak at Chepauk, their third-longest, was once again ended by MI.

Here are the three major takeaways from MI's win over CSK:

Winning masks a lot of concerns

Don't let the fact that CSK are still at the top of the table and have lost just one home game so far this season and are all but assured of a playoff spot even before the start of this game fool you. This side is far from perfect.

And winning seems to have masked a lot of flaws for CSK this season. Shane Watson praised CSK for keeping him in the side despite his poor form after his match-winning knock against SRH but just keeping the faith isn't always enough.

While Watson came through in the last game, too many top-order batsmen have just failed consistently this season. From Mr. IPL (Suresh Raina) to Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, none of them have been consistent and home comforts coupled with an exceptional MS Dhoni have bailed them out far too often.

With no Dhoni to rescue them, CSK faltered with the bat and have now lost three of their last four games.

MI's middle over problem needs to be addressed

Amidst all the hoopla surrounding another clinical performance from MI bowlers that handed them a convincing victory, one shouldn't forget that a familiar problem reared its head for MI once again.

MI boast of incredible finishers with both bat and ball. They have arguably the most dangerous opening pair in the tournament as well but far too often this season, they have just almost come to a complete halt during the middle overs.

While it is true that CSK are the most miserly in the middle overs this season, giving up runs at only 6.73 per over and the track at Chepauk wasn't one suited for run-scoring at a high rate, MI didn't do themselves any favour either by not rotating the strike. That meant that CSK's spinners and Dwayne Bravo could curtail the flow of runs in the middle overs and take MI from 45/1 at the end of the powerplay to just 122/4 after 17 overs.

Santner deserves a consistent run

Since going for 26 runs on his IPL debut in two overs, Santner has been simply sensational. After that, he has bowled his full quota of overs in the next three games and his figures read 12-0-68-4.

Not only has he picked up wickets but he has also been incredibly economical due to his restricting lines and lengths, which was the reason CSK snapped him up in the first place. On a pitch that was helping the spinners, he continued to beat the batsmen with balls pitched on a length.

Santner came into bowl after 10 overs, when MI were cruising at 84/1. He bowled his four overs on the trot and by the time he was done, MI were at 122/4. He sucked the momentum out of the MI innings and also showed that he can contribute with the bat.