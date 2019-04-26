Three takeaways from RR's thrilling three-wicket win over KKR

Srihari By

Online Desk

Varun Aaron's incredible spell and sensational cameos from Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer meant that Dinesh Karthik's 50-ball 97 went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets with four balls to spare.

A sign of just how historic Rajasthan Royals' win over KKR was is the fact that the last time they won at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli hadn't even made his debut for India. The result now means that there is a three-way tie for the sixth spot between KKR, RR and RCB, who all have eight points from 11 games.

Here are the three major takeaways from RR's win over KKR:

Karthik's career-best goes in vain

Only Brendon McCullum, who scored an unbeaten 158 against RCB in the opening game of IPL, has scored more in a game for KKR than Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 97.

With just 117 runs at an average of 16.71 going into this game, it hadn't gone Karthik's way this season. And batting at 3 off 10 balls, it didn't look like it was going to change either but he showed brilliant game awareness to not score his career-best T20 score of 97* but also take KKR to 175/6.

After taking Shreyas Gopal to the cleaners, Karthik targeted Jaydev Unadkat, who he smashed for 35 in 14 balls. The ball disappeared everywhere and not even Jofra Archer could stop him.

Ultimately, despite his best efforts, KKR's bowling let them down again as they failed to defend the target.

Gamble pays off for RR

With the season on the line, RR made the gamble of changing captains. They went with Steve Smith, even though he was going to be unavailable for their final group game.

Since then they have won two out of their three games and are still in with a chance of making the playoffs. And that has all been down to the gambles they have taken.

Like in this game, going in with Oshane Thomas and Varun Aaron and keeping Riyan Parag. Aaron was simply sensational with the new ball and got rid of both KKR openers and finished with figures of 4-1-20-2 and walked away with the MoM award.

Oshane Thomas wasn't as good but he still made an impact as he got the crucial wicket of Andre Russell for just 14.

With the bat, although the experienced overseas duo of Steve Smith and Ben Stokes failed, 17-year-old Riyan Parag kept them in the game and eventually Archer, who wasn't as effective with the ball, finished the game off with a stunning 12-ball 27.

Misery continues for KKR

After winning four out of their opening five games, KKR have now lost six successive games. And this one was in their hands for much of the second innings and it was their bowling that let them down once again.

With the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla accounting for just 16 wickets from 10 matches, KKR went with just the latter two. And both of them delivered as Narine finished with 2/25 and Chawla finished with 3/20.

A sign of how poor KKR were is the fact that Chawla's three-fer was the first time a KKR bowler picked up a three-wicket haul in IPL 2019, every other side has already managed it at least once.

While the spinners set it up, the seamers couldn't finish the job. Russell, Krishna and Prithviraj all went for over 10 an over and the only pacer that didn't, Brathwaite, bowled just two.

The result now means that KKR have to win all of their remaining games to have any chance of progressing through to the playoffs.