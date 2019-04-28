Home Sport IPL

To avoid midnight endings, playoff timings advanced

Edulji had said citing the new BCCI constitution that the CAC should have been consulted before appointing Raman. 

Published: 28th April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playoff matches of the IPL have been brought forward by 30 minutes to avoid late finishes. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

“We have spoken to the broadcasters. The playoffs this season will start at 7.30pm instead of 8,” a BCCI official confirmed to this newspaper. Last season, playoff matches were played from 7pm. The then IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had said it was done for the convenience of the fans. Qualifier 1 will be played in Chennai on May 7, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Vizag on May 8 and 10, while the final will be held in Hyderabad on May 12. 

Matches going beyond schedule has been a norm this season. Some finished even after midnight. It drew flak from fans and experts alike. Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the poor over rate. Captains Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have each been fined `12 lakh for slow over rates.

Meanwhile, an official clarified that the CoA will not submit any report to the BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer, retired Justice DK Jain, as far as the complaints of conflict of interest against Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are concerned. The ombudsman has issued notices to the duo, asking them to file written replies on their dual roles as mentors of IPL franchises as well as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee.

“The matter is with the ombudsman. He has issued notices to the two on a complaint from an individual. Let them submit replies. We’ll submit our reply when we are asked to,” said the official. Sourav Ganguly has also been served a notice by the ombudsman for his dual roles as president of Cricket Association of Bengal and advisor of the Delhi Capitals.

Raman appointment to be reviewed

The ombudsman will also review the appointment of WV Raman as coach of the national women’s team. CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji had a difference in opinion over this. Edulji had said citing the new BCCI constitution that the CAC should have been consulted before appointing Raman. 

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp