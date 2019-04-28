To avoid midnight endings, playoff timings advanced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playoff matches of the IPL have been brought forward by 30 minutes to avoid late finishes. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

“We have spoken to the broadcasters. The playoffs this season will start at 7.30pm instead of 8,” a BCCI official confirmed to this newspaper. Last season, playoff matches were played from 7pm. The then IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had said it was done for the convenience of the fans. Qualifier 1 will be played in Chennai on May 7, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Vizag on May 8 and 10, while the final will be held in Hyderabad on May 12.

Matches going beyond schedule has been a norm this season. Some finished even after midnight. It drew flak from fans and experts alike. Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the poor over rate. Captains Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have each been fined `12 lakh for slow over rates.

Meanwhile, an official clarified that the CoA will not submit any report to the BCCI’s ombudsman-cum-ethics officer, retired Justice DK Jain, as far as the complaints of conflict of interest against Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are concerned. The ombudsman has issued notices to the duo, asking them to file written replies on their dual roles as mentors of IPL franchises as well as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee.

“The matter is with the ombudsman. He has issued notices to the two on a complaint from an individual. Let them submit replies. We’ll submit our reply when we are asked to,” said the official. Sourav Ganguly has also been served a notice by the ombudsman for his dual roles as president of Cricket Association of Bengal and advisor of the Delhi Capitals.

Raman appointment to be reviewed

The ombudsman will also review the appointment of WV Raman as coach of the national women’s team. CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji had a difference in opinion over this. Edulji had said citing the new BCCI constitution that the CAC should have been consulted before appointing Raman.