IPL 2019 schedule for first two weeks released, CSK take on RCB in opener

IPL 2019 will open with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. The schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2019 has been announced with the matches set to take place at the respective home stadiums of the eight sides.

A statement from IPL read: "These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates."

Kolkata Knight Riders open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon game of the first double-header of the season while new-look Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2019 with an away game at Mumbai in the second game on March 24. Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in their opening game on the following day.

The schedule for the first two weeks will see six teams play four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five apiece. While six teams will play two home and away fixtures, DC will play three home games and RCB will play three away games.

IPL 2019 Schedule (first two weeks)

23 March - CSK vs RCB

24 March - KKR vs SRH and MI vs DC

25 March - RR vs KXIP

26 March - DC vs CSK

27 March - KKR vs KXIP

28 March - RCB vs MI

29 March - SRH vs RR

30 March - KXIP vs MI and DC vs KKR

31 March - SRH vs RCB and CSK vs RR

1 April - KXIP vs DC

2 April - RR vs RCB

3 April - MI vs CSK

4 April - DC vs SRH

5 April - RCB vs KKR