Home Sport IPL

IPL 2019 schedule for first two weeks released, CSK take on RCB in opener

All the games for the first two weeks will take place at the respective home stadiums of the eight teams.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

IPL trophy | File | PTI

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

IPL 2019 will open with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. The schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2019 has been announced with the matches set to take place at the respective home stadiums of the eight sides.

A statement from IPL read: "These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates."

Kolkata Knight Riders open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon game of the first double-header of the season while new-look Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2019 with an away game at Mumbai in the second game on March 24. Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in their opening game on the following day.

The schedule for the first two weeks will see six teams play four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five apiece. While six teams will play two home and away fixtures, DC will play three home games and RCB will play three away games.

IPL 2019 Schedule (first two weeks)

23 March - CSK vs RCB

24 March  - KKR vs SRH and MI vs DC

25 March - RR vs KXIP

26 March - DC vs CSK

27 March - KKR vs KXIP

28 March - RCB vs MI

29 March - SRH vs RR

30 March - KXIP vs MI and DC vs KKR

31 March - SRH vs RCB and CSK vs RR

1 April - KXIP vs DC

2 April - RR vs RCB

3 April - MI vs CSK

4 April - DC vs SRH

5 April - RCB vs KKR

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL IPL 2019 CSK RCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp