Home Sport IPL

Never ever enjoyed setting goals, Dinesh Karthik

KKR will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24 at the Eden Gardens.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Dinesh Karthik has never "enjoyed setting goals" and would just like to put his best foot forward for Kolkata Knight Riders as he comes to term with the national team snub for the Australia ODI series.

Karthik's refusal to take a single off the third ball of the final over during a T20 run-chase against New Zealand, had been widely criticised and it is believed that he lost his position to Rishabh Pant in the ODI squad ahead of World Cup, because of that.

Asked about his personal goals, Karthik said: "I am not somebody who sets goals per se. For some strange reason it is not something I have enjoyed doing. Though I think if we can go out there and put our best foot on the park and the best we can I will be very happy."

KKR will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24 at the Eden Gardens.

A hypothetical question was posed about the possibility of matches being shifted out of Eden Gardens as the election dates are yet to be announced and Karthik said that he will miss the vibes from the crowd, if such a situation arises.

"I will miss Kolkata (in such a sitation) because there is a certain vibe, a certain energy when we play at the Eden. Playing in front 60,000 cheering for you makes a massive difference," Karthik said.

According to Karthik, it will be a different KKR team this year with reinforcements like Carlos Brathwaite and Harry Gurney.

"We are slightly different to the team we had last year so we are really looking forward to it as a team.

We have realized what we lacked last year and we have added resources accordingly so we are a more well-rounded team this year," Karthik said on the sidelines of the Mayor's Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Setting Goals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp