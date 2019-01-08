Home Sport IPL

IPL 2019 to stay in India, will start on March 23

Despite the general elections next year,  the 12th edition of the world's most popular T20 tournament will be played in India and will start from March 23.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

IPL trophy | File | PTI

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Premier League (IPL) will stay in the country despite a speculated clash of dates with the general elections but the glitzy event will start earlier than usual, from March 23, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced Tuesday.

The two-member CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai and former women's captain Diana Edulji, met here Tuesday to discuss the venues and window for the league.

"Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India. It is proposed that the IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities," a statement issued by the BCCI read.

Rai said the specific venues and match dates will worked out later after due consultation with government agencies. "Once we chalk out the itinerary, we will get the dates and venues cleared by various government agencies," he said.

Tuesday's statement ended months of speculation about the league's venue this year given the possibility of a clash of dates with the Lok Sabha elections, the dates of which are not yet out. "The COA will have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 Schedule," the BCCI statement read.

The last time the IPL got started in March was 2010. After that, the league has always kicked off in the first half of April and ended in late May. The early start this year is because of the ODI World Cup in England which will get underway from May 30.

There has to be a 15-day gap between the end of the IPL and India's international engagements as per the new BCCI constitution. The IPL has been played outside India twice due to general elections.

The entire 2009 edition was moved to South Africa, while in 2014, some games were played in the UAE. That the IPL will stay in the country was first hinted by BCCI officials during the players' auction in Jaipur last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 IPL 12 IPL India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp