IPL 2019: CSK's N Jagadeesan in awe of MS Dhoni's fitness

The 23-year old said he had learnt a lot from sharing the dressing room with some of the game's legends.

Published: 11th March 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan is in awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fitness and said the legendary stumper was supremely fit and so calm.

"He is supremely fit. You really can't say he is 37 because of the way he moves, he is so swift around the field. And he is just so calm. He rarely speaks, but those few words lift the team," Jagadeesan was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

The flamboyant batsman, who is yet to make his IPL debut, said he got to watch Dhoni closely, adding that he got inputs from the talismanic captain.

"You don't see Dhoni keep at the nets, he is someone who keeps directly in the games. But he is always there to guide you.

"I will be doing my drills and, at times when Mahi bhai sees me, he takes the time out to come and give me inputs. If I have doubts in my wicketkeeping or batting I go to him," Jagadeesan said.

The 23-year old cricketer said he had learnt by sharing the dressing room with some of the game's legends and added it was special to return to the same dressing room.

"To be coming back to the same dressing room is something special. I'm seeking to further my experience and learn more.

"As a cricketer I really learnt a lot, sharing the dressing room with some of the legends of the game was an experience in itself," he added.

"I not only got to learn technical stuff. I also got to see how they prepare before a game mentally, how they carry themselves on and off the field."

Jagadeesan is part of CSK's preparatory camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium here. Indian Test batsman Murali Vijay joined the camp on Sunday.

Other CSK players, including Suresh Raina, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma and K M Asif, among others, have been training ahead of IPL-12.

CSK takes on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL-12 opener on March 23.

