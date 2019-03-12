Home Sport IPL

ACT Fibernet extends partnership with Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League in its 12th edition is scheduled to begin later this month and is expected to go on till May-end.

Chennai Super Kings' players. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Fiber broadband internet service provider ACT Fibernet Tuesday has extended its partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings as its official internet partner.

Under the tie-up, ACT Fibernet would provide wi-fi connectivity during the matches of Chennai Super Kings scheduled to be held here, a press release said.

"CSK is one of the most celebrated teams and the reigning champion of IPL(Indian Premier League). We are immensely excited to be their chosen connectivity partner," ACT Fibernet's COO Sandeep Gupta said.

"Through this partnership, our aim is to elevate the in-stadium experience for fans and players," he said.

Commenting on the tie-up with ACT Fibernet, Chennai Super Kings' CEO K S Viswanathan said, "We are delighted to have them onboard for the second time in a row."

"ACT Fibernet has played a critical role in providing world-class internet experience to all our stakeholders in the past, and we hope this year too we will have a fruitful partnership," he said.

