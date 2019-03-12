Rajasthan Royals announce Alcis Sports as official knitting partner

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced Indian sportswear brand Alcis Sports as their official multi-year knitting and merchandise partner.

This announcement has come soon after the Royals disclosure that pink would be their official colour, which has been created with the help of Alcis Sports.

The Rajasthan Royals' players apparel range comprises match jerseys, training wear, gym wear and everyday wear, and features some of the most advanced garment technology. Stylish, easy and comfortable to wear, they are equipped with features like dry-tech, which helps evaporate sweat and moisture early, and are made with anti-microbial, anti-odour and anti-static finishes.

Commenting on the partnership, Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne said: "Alcis brings in a dash of freshness to the Rajasthan Royals brand and stands for everything that defines the attributes of our brand -- young, styled with innovation, aspirational and consistent."

"We are excited about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with Alcis this IPL," Warne said.