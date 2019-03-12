Home Sport IPL

Rajasthan Royals announce Alcis Sports as official knitting partner

This announcement has come soon after the Royals disclosure that pink would be their official colour, which has been created with the help of Alcis Sports.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals team

Rajasthan Royals team (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced Indian sportswear brand Alcis Sports as their official multi-year knitting and merchandise partner.

This announcement has come soon after the Royals disclosure that pink would be their official colour, which has been created with the help of Alcis Sports.

The Rajasthan Royals' players apparel range comprises match jerseys, training wear, gym wear and everyday wear, and features some of the most advanced garment technology. Stylish, easy and comfortable to wear, they are equipped with features like dry-tech, which helps evaporate sweat and moisture early, and are made with anti-microbial, anti-odour and anti-static finishes.

Commenting on the partnership, Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne said: "Alcis brings in a dash of freshness to the Rajasthan Royals brand and stands for everything that defines the attributes of our brand -- young, styled with innovation, aspirational and consistent."

"We are excited about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with Alcis this IPL," Warne said.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Alcis Sports official knitting partner IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp