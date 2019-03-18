Home Sport IPL

IPL 2019: David Warner scores fifty in Sunrisers Hyderabad practice game

On his return to SRH following his one-year suspension, the Australian opener picked up where he left off.

David Warner

Warner was in scintillating form | EPS

After a meeting with the Australian team in Dubai ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan, David Warner rejoined Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL and picked up from where he left off. 

After landing in Hyderabad on Sunday, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to thank the fans and the team for their support before scoring a blistering fifty in the practice game.

With Shikhar Dhawan traded to Delhi Capitals, the onus will be on Warner to provide a strong start and if his 43-ball 65 in the practice game is anything to go by, one can safely say that that won't be an issue in IPL 2019.

Gearing up for the IPL, SRH played a practice game in Hyderabad and unsurprisingly, Warner was the headline act as he helped his side, SunRiser-A score 212/2. He looked in great touch and there was also his trademark cover drive that showed that he is raring to go. 

ALSO READ | David Warner hits century on return from elbow surgery

“Great to be back here in Hyderabad with Sunrisers Hyderabad. I can’t thank the franchise and fans enough for your loyal support over the last 12 months. Time to get back into it,” he wrote after landing in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad begins their IPL 2019 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 24 at Eden Gardens.

