Home Sport IPL

Rajasthan Royals launches Academy in England

Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey.

Published: 19th March 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Ajinkya Rahane with teammates during their practice session | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey, England to re-launch the facility as the 'Rajasthan Royals Academy'.

The centre has a state-of-the-art cricket centre named the Jarrett Centre, RR said in a press release.

It is an indoor cricket training centre run by former professional batsman Siddharth Lahiri, along with his team of coaches including former England international and mentor to the academy, Keith Medlycott.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the academy, RR's England player Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK.

"There is so much talent here and the learnings that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket, in general, are immense."

Manoj Badale, lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals, added, "Education and sports go hand in hand, which helps in building strong characters and leaders.

"Rajasthan Royals Academy is a great way to engage the youth, develop talent, and potentially find the stars of the future."

The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programme across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2019 Jos Buttler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp