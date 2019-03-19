Security fear cancels screening of film on CSK at stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Security concerns have forced cancellation of the screening of a film on Chennai Super Kings, which was scheduled for Tuesday at 7pm at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Called ‘Roar of the Lion’, it is made by Hotstar. The entire team with skipper MS Dhoni and all were supposed to be present.

The decision to cancel the show was taken after considering the fact that there would be huge crowds since entry was to be free. Without police and other security forces who are available on match days, franchise officials felt it would be a risk to have so many people.

“Nearly 20,000 turned up for our practice match at the stadium on Sunday. If we have so many again without any police and checking or frisking, it would become a risky proposition. Who will take the responsibility of assuring security for all those people? So we thought it’s better to cancel the show,” a Chennai Super Kings official told TNIE on Monday.

“If you have tickets, there can be a restriction on entry. But that being free, there will be thousands over there, with minimal security. Under the circumstances, cancelling the show is the best option.”

It can be noted that last year, CSK’s home matches were shifted from Chennai to Pune following concerns over security after demonstrations and protests over the Cauvery issue outside the stadium on the day of their first match. This year also, franchise officials have held discussions with the Commissioner of Police and other officials about security arrangements. They have been promised that everything will be in place, but only on match days.