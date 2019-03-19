Home Sport IPL

Skill, not mystery: Piyush Chawla on Kuldeep Yadav's rise

Chawla reckons that Kuldeep and Chahal will be able to make an impact at the upcoming World cup.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Kuldeep Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: There is no mystery behind the meteoric rise of Kuldeep Yadav but purely his skill set says Piyush Chawla, who worked with the Chinaman bowler in his formative years with the UP Ranji team.

Chawla, the senior Kolkata Knight Riders spinner, said Kuldeep never stopped improving and that was key in his rise.

"Kuldeep never labelled himself a mystery spinner. The term of being a mystery spinner is a myth. The main thing about Kuldeep is that he is a skilful bowler. You need to make that skill powerful and Kuldeep is working on that," said Chawla.

"The main thing about Kuldeep is he is not afraid of getting hit. I worked a lot with him in UP and here in KKR as well."

Chawla reckons that Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal will be able to make an impact at the upcoming World cup.

"Kuldeep is bowling really well. He has been consistent in the last few months. With him and Chahal, I think India has two wicket-taking wrist spinners.

"If there are belters in the World Cup, the responsibility of the wrist spinners will increase. It is an advantage for the leg spinners even in belters," he said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently said the players have to be smart in managing the workload during the IPL to avoid any kind of serious injuries before the World Cup and Chawla says every cricketer knows when to take a break.

"We all are professional cricketers. You only know how the body will react according to the workload. Every cricketer knows how much pressure they can take and when to take a break," said Chawla.

KKR is believed to have one of the best bowling units in the IPL and the veteran leg-spinner too feel they are good enough to excel on any pitch.

"I think KKR has enough in their armoury to conquer any pitch. But obviously would love to play all the matches in Eden. I wish we play all our games here. I love the stadium and the support we receive there."

Chawla has a unique record of bowling more than 1000 dot balls in his KKR career.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuldeep Yadav Piyush Chawla KKR IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp