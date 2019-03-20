Ajinkya Rahane still hopeful of securing World Cup spot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ajinkya Rahane has had issues about not getting enough chances in the limited overs format and doesn't want to put too much pressure thinking about the No 4 slot which is up for grabs in the Indian team.

It is highly unlikely that he will be India's number four at the World Cup but India's Test vice-captain is keen to add on to his 90 ODIs.

"I have never had complaints about my batting order and have performed anywhere I have batted. I don't want to put any pressure on myself by thinking about the No 4 spot in the Indian team.

"I understand that batting order depends on lot of things. For India, I am ready to bat at any position," Rahane said during a media conference organised by Rajasthan Royals.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper is happy that Steve Smith is back in the Royals' fold and he can pick his brains on tactical matters.

"It's good to have him (Smith) back as a Rajasthan Royals player. He is a quality player and it's always good to have him in your team.

"Also to pick his mind will be very important. We all know his ability to win matches," Rahane said of former Australian captain.

Asked about Jos Buttler's batting position, Rahane made it clear that he is not too keen on tinkering with a set playing XI. He also urged media to go slow on new batting sensation Ashton Turner, who singlehandedly won a recent ODI against India.

"Turner is a good addition to the team but media makes a hero of anyone in a single day but dumps him the next day. He has shown his ability on Indian wickets which shows he can adapt to conditions."