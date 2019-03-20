Home Sport IPL

Ajinkya Rahane still hopeful of securing World Cup spot

Rahane added that he has had any complaints about his batting and is keen to add on to his 90 ODIs.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ajinkya Rahane has had issues about not getting enough chances in the limited overs format and doesn't want to put too much pressure thinking about the No 4 slot which is up for grabs in the Indian team.

It is highly unlikely that he will be India's number four at the World Cup but India's Test vice-captain is keen to add on to his 90 ODIs.

"I have never had complaints about my batting order and have performed anywhere I have batted. I don't want to put any pressure on myself by thinking about the No 4 spot in the Indian team.

"I understand that batting order depends on lot of things. For India, I am ready to bat at any position," Rahane said during a media conference organised by Rajasthan Royals.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith heaps praise on Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals skipper is happy that Steve Smith is back in the Royals' fold and he can pick his brains on tactical matters.

"It's good to have him (Smith) back as a Rajasthan Royals player. He is a quality player and it's always good to have him in your team.

"Also to pick his mind will be very important. We all know his ability to win matches," Rahane said of former Australian captain.

Asked about Jos Buttler's batting position, Rahane made it clear that he is not too keen on tinkering with a set playing XI. He also urged media to go slow on new batting sensation Ashton Turner, who singlehandedly won a recent ODI against India.

"Turner is a good addition to the team but media makes a hero of anyone in a single day but dumps him the next day. He has shown his ability on Indian wickets which shows he can adapt to conditions."

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp