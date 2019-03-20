CSK launches licenced merchandise ahead of 2019 IPL season

By UNI

CHENNAI: Multiple-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , on Wednesday launched their licenced merchandise ahead of the 2019 season.

A CSK statement stated that created in partnership with Baseline Ventures through various licensed firms, the exclusive merchancise will be available for purchase through the Chennai Super Kings app, the website (www.chennaisuperkings.com), stores and websites of the licensee firms.

Watches and Fitness bands have been created by Sonata, Apparel by The Souled Store, Gifts by Oye Happy, Stainless Steel bottles by Atlasware, Children board games by Kadoos, Fragrances by Xavier Laurent, Accessories by Cover It Up, Player figurines by Lilliput and Audio accessories by boAt Lifestyle.

CSK, CEO, KS Viswanathan in a statement said "We are thrilled about the launch of our licensed merchandise and we see licensing as the next step in the evolution of Brand CSK".

CSK will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL- 12 tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23, the statement said.