KXIP donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Published: 20th March 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Kings XI Punjab donated Rs five lakh each to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February.

The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, J&K last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.

Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin, DIG CRPF V K Kaundal were present at the event.

