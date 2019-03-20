Home Sport IPL

MS Dhoni to bat at number four?

Dhoni, who will be leading the defending champions for the 10th year, would be used as a floater if required but Kedar Jadhav's presence makes it easier to fix the slots.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Stephen Fleming, Dhoni

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming with MS Dhoni and players during a practice session. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Indian team management has slotted Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a potential number five in their line-up moving into the World Cup but at Chennai Super Kings, their skipper will be batting a notch higher at No 4, said coach Stephen Fleming.

Dhoni, who will be leading the defending champions for the 10th year, would be used as a floater if required but Kedar Jadhav's presence makes it easier to fix the slots.

"Dhoni batted pretty much (at) No. 4 last year but we do use him in a little bit of a flexible role, so that won't change," Fleming said at the media conference organised by CSK.

"His (Dhoni's) form has been outstanding in the past 10 months. We have a new player as well (Kedar Jadhav) which is great. So, we're really happy with the (batting) order and the thoughts around that," Fleming told reporters at an event to launch CSK merchandise here.

Kedar played the first match of the last season before a hamstring tear kept him out for nearly six months.

CSK is a team that's core is formed with players in their mid or late 30's but Fleming points out at the mindset, which made all the difference.

He alluded the team's memorable triumph on the comeback last year to mindset, (team) environment and culture apart from winning the big moments to a question on CSK's balance compared to other teams.

"We tend not to do it (compare). Because if you start looking at other teams, you're trapped away from what's good or bad of your own. There are enough great players with each side, so it comes down to mindset, team environment and culture and winning big moments," Fleming said.

He spoke about how the team won the crucial moments which proved to be decisive in the end.

"Last year, we just won big moments. We're just big on team culture and empowering the players to make decisions and win big moments. And last year was a snapshot of that.

"Even though the 'young' man (34-year-old Kedar Jadhav) was only with us for one game, he played a huge part in winning that game with Bravo. And Faf du Plessis and Watson at the end. And the usual suspects like Dhoni and Raina."

The CSK coach praised fellow New Zealander and spinner Mitchell Santner, who missed last season owing to injury, and said he has a great record in the sub-continent and it was good to have him.

"Yeah, Mitch has a got a great record in the subcontinent, which is why it is good to have him. We obviously missed him last year - so again it's like a new signing."

He also said "Chennai still has a role for the pace bowlers. We are conscious of a good balance. Imran Tahir is in good form, Karn Sharma and Harbhajan with his experience - we've got most of the bases covered and it's just about getting the guys to perform and sitting on our gameplan, especially at home but when we play away as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Indian team management Mahendra Singh Dhoni Stephen Fleming IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp