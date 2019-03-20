No travel during IPL 2019 for selectors

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the senior national selection committee will not travel to the venues to watch IPL matches. It’s not that these games are of less importance as far as the immediate task of the selectors is concerned. One or two slots in the World Cup squad are still to be finalised and performance in the IPL will matter when the XV is picked.

However, considering the volume of travelling that the selectors have done in the last few months and the frequency of flying from one city to another during the course of the T20 tournament, it has been decided that they will monitor proceedings on television. They have about a month to zero in on who they want. The IPL starts on March 23. The World Cup squad has to be named by April 23.

All five members of the selection committee — chairman MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda — had been on the move since the domestic season started with the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers last September. They were attending matches during the Ranji Trophy played almost over three months as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition, which concluded last week.

They also took turns to go to Australia for Tests and ODIs and to New Zealand for the limited-over series.

“Since the selectors have already travelled a fair amount and seen all players who are in contention to be selected for the World Cup, it has been decided that they will not travel during the IPL. They can watch matches on TV and come back with their feedback during the selection meeting. There is no other reason apart from excessive travel,” said sources in the know.

Since most slots in the World Cup squad are more or less certain, players for only a handful of positions will be under observation. Some of those who will be under the scanner are Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and KL Rahul. It’s possible that only three of these five will eventually be picked. Most importantly, the selectors will have to look for a suitable batsman for the No 4 position.

How Hardik Pandya shapes up will also be closely monitored. Coming back from injury, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder is a vital cog in the wheel when fully fit and India missed him during the ODI series lost against Australia. And even though bowling slots are mostly taken, how Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal fare might also be watched.