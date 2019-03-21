Home Sport IPL

Shane Warne told me to bowl with big and brave heart, says Sandeep Lamichanne

The 18-year-old Lamichanne believes that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will provide him with a great opportunity to shine against the world's best.

Australia spin great Shane Warne (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals' up-and-coming leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne has received advice from the master of the craft, Shane Warne, who asked him to bowl with a "big and brave heart".

The huge fan of Warne said that he wants to follow the example of the Australian legend.

"I have always admired and idolised Shane Warne the most, and fortunately for me, IPL has given me the chance to meet him. I met him last season where he gave me certain tips to improve my bowling, which also gave me a huge boost in my career.

"However, I believe, the most important advice that he gave me was to make sure that I bowl with a big and brave heart," Lamichanne said.

The 18-year-old Lamichanne believes that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will provide him with a great opportunity to shine against the world's best.

The Nepali bowler, who will represent the franchise for the second year running, spoke after Delhi Capitals' second friendly T20 match on Wednesday.

Coming off an impressive Big Bash League season in Australia, Lamichanne said keeping things simple and working hard have been the keys to success for him.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals has one of the best bowling attacks in IPL, says Ishant Sharma

"It is sometimes a struggle to not be playing competitive international cricket or not playing at all when I go back home. But whenever I get the opportunity to play in such leagues, I like to keep things simple and I know that I have to work hard because I don't get these facilities in Nepal.

"So whenever I have the chance to play here in IPL and in other leagues, I only focus on performing to the best of my abilities," said Lamichanne.

Speaking on the impact of last IPL on his career, the youngster said, "Last year was a very special year for me as I got the chance to play in the biggest cricket league in the world.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals - Strengths, question marks and best XI

"IPL 2018 will always be a special memory for me in my career, and I believe that it is the perfect platform for players like me who come from the non-Test playing nations.

"We now also have Samuel Badree with the team, who himself has been one of the top leg-spinners for the West Indies so I am looking forward to perform under his guidance."

