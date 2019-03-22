Home Sport IPL

MS Dhoni unsure of Gurunath Meiyappan's role in CSK

Usually quiet in public on issues in and around cricket, MS Dhoni has broken his silence on the IPL spot-fixing scandal of 2013.

Published: 22nd March 2019

CHENNAI: Usually quiet in public on issues in and around cricket, MS Dhoni has broken his silence on the IPL spot-fixing scandal of 2013. In the documentary ‘Roar of the Lion’ by Hotstar, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings said there had been mistakes on part of the team and the players suffered. He also said he was not certain in what capacity Gurunath Meiyappan was involved with the team.

While he agreed that the then BCCI chief N Srinivasan’s son-in-law was part of the set-up, Dhoni said he was not sure of his role. “When Guru’s name came up, (we knew) he was part of the team, all said and done. But in what capacity, that is debatable. Was he the owner, the team principal, the motivator... what exactly was he? I don’t know if anyone from the franchise introduced Guru to us as the owner... we knew him as the son-in-law.

“Yes there was mistake from our side (the franchise), but were the players involved in this? What mistake did we, as players, do to go through all of that? We did deserve the punishment. There was a mixed feeling that time. Because you take a lot of things personally and, as a captain, question what did the team do wrong,” Dhoni stated. CSK were banned for two years for involvement in betting-related activities and came back last year to win the title.

Having maintained silence on this the last few years, during which even his name got dragged into the mess without any evidence, Dhoni termed it as the most challenging period of his career. 

“It (2013) was the most difficult phase in my life. I was never depressed as much as I was then. The closest was the 2007 World Cup where we lost in the group stages. But 2007 happened because we did not play good cricket. But in 2013, the angle was different. People are talking about match-fixing and spot-fixing. It was the most talked about thing in the country,” Dhoni said in the first episode of the film.

The former India captain also spoke about what he thinks about fixing. “My name also came up. They started showcasing in the media as if the team was involved, I was involved. Is it possible (in cricket)? Yes, anyone can do spot-fixing. Umpires can, batsmen can, bowlers can. But match-fixing needs the involvement of the majority of the players.”

