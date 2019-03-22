Sunrisers Hyderabad's primary problem heading into IPL 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the bowling unit of SunRisers Hyderabad has steered the team through the uber-competitive waters of the IPL on multiple occasions, a solid top-order featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Kane Williamson prevented the under-performing middle-order from getting exposed. In a transfer, last November, an important cog in this wheel was removed when Dhawan was traded to the Delhi Capitals for the trio of Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

By churning out one successful season after the other, Dhawan had become the anchor that SRH might miss. In the last three editions, the left-hander accumulated 1,477 runs. Warner, with whom the Delhi native had formed a symbiotic partnership, was not present last season due to the one-year ban. That had led to SRH struggling with the opening combo, with Wriddhiman Saha, Alex Hales, Shreevats Goswami and Williamson trying to fill in. Warner’s impact on SRH’s form since the 2016 season could be gauged from the fact that he garnered 1489 runs, averaging close to 60.

With the India opener departing dissatisfied with his remuneration and the return of Warner into the mix, the team needs a new opening combo. “There are others who are equally good, and will excel in his position. We are not dependent on individuals,” team mentor VVS Laxman said.

The main contenders for the slot are new signings Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill. The team management’s decision to buy Saha at the auctions after having released him is a hint that even he could be considered for the slot. He had a poor run in 2018, managing only 122 runs in 11 matches. However, his 306 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy might play in his favour.

That the bowling primarily consists of Indians led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, gives the management the luxury of trying out foreigners in the top three slots.

Asked how the opening pair might look in an upcoming campaign that kicks off with an away match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Laxman had special praise for the keeper.

“It all depends on the conditions and the opponents. Saha has recovered from injury. He has also shown good form in Syed Mushtaq. Last year, he had shown great character when he continued to keep wickets even after suffering a thumb fracture.”

But the former India great did not rule out trying out others. “Bairstow has been doing well for England and will be itching to do the same in his debut season. Guptill is experienced. He cannot be ruled out.”