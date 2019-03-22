McGrath urges Smith, Warner to use IPL as springboard for World Cup success

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not all, but many eyes will be on Steve Smith and David Warner when they take the field for Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively, when the IPL rolls into action. Other than the Australian team management, fans will also be eager to see how they shape up after serving out one-year bans due to ball tampering.

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath, who is at the MRF Pace Foundation to train his wards, believes both will do well and get back into the national team. His confidence stems from the fact that both are quality players and have what it takes to come back.

“Both are class players. They didn’t get many games in the last 12 months, but played some T20 competitions. They will be hungry to prove their worth and continue to play international cricket. I think they will do well in the IPL,’’ said McGrath.

Smith and Warner caught up with the Australian team in Dubai before joining their IPL franchises. McGrath believes being welcomed back to the set-up will work in their favour. “That will boost their morale and lift their confidence when they make a comeback into the side. It will strengthen their resolve.”

ALSO READ | Shane Warne tips Rajasthan Royals for IPL success

Shane Warne has said IPL will be good preparation for the World Cup for Smith and Warner. McGrath agrees with his former teammate. “It is good preparation for the World Cup to get your mindset for the shorter version and sort of looking to score runs. Compared to Indian conditions, English conditions are different. But just to have that mindset and a feel of the bat and ball will serve them well.”

Top players want to use the IPL as a platform to polish their skills for the World Cup. Dhoni is likely to bat at No 4 for CSK. Dinesh Karthik will bat lower down the order for KKR to prepare for the finisher’s role. Where should Smith bat for Rajasthan? “No 4 or 5,” said McGrath. “His ODI mentality was old school, but he has improved. Glenn Maxwell showed how dangerous he can be as a finisher. Smith is not a strong finisher.”

That Smith is a good player of spin could make his comeback easier. Out of touch he may be, he won’t be up against something he is not familiar with. “He uses his feet well. His hand-eye coordination too is excellent and he also uses soft hands. I think if he is confident, he will do well.”

The other point to watch is whether the break causes a change in their mental make-up. An aggressive player throughout his career, will Warner be the same character in the crease? “He should stick to his strength. He likes to attack from the word go and should continue to do what comes naturally.”

The 49-year-old believes after winning the series against India, Australia’s chances in the World Cup look good. “That win would have done them a world of good. They were probably a little bit flat after the series back home. They came to India with no big hopes. But winning the T20 and ODI series will boost their confidence.”

Kohli up there with Lara, Tendulkar

Glenn McGrath is a big fan of Virat Kohli. He believes when the India captain is done, he will be on a par with Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. “Kohli is a class player. By the end of his career he will be held up there alongside the likes of Lara and Tendulkar. He has matured a lot and knows his game. He has got the respect of his players.’’