Chennai super spin

CHENNAI: There goes a saying that spinners mature like wine. True to the adage, at the ripe age of 38

Harbhajan Singh once again proved his worth by breaking the back of the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up on Saturday. As a result, Chennai Super Kings bundled out the visitors for a mere 70 and registered a seven-wicket win in the IPL opener.

The match was over in the first half for all practical purposes and full marks to Chennai skipper MS Dhoni for his shrewd shuffling of bowlers and maintaining intensity.

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming had said on the eve of the match that he had full faith in his ‘old’ team. His argument was there is no substitute for experience, even in the shortest version. “We prefer looking at it as an experienced side. Being able to stand up to pressure situations and recall how you dealt with them in the past is a key component in a fast-moving game,” were his words.

True to those words, Chennai choked the Bangalore top-order with their accuracy. Deepak Chahar hit right lengths against Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli, who was subdued and forced to play off the back foot when Harbhajan came on.

Chennai’s ploy of choking the run flow paid dividends. Trying to force the pace, he miscued a pull off Harbhajan to be caught at deep mid-wicket. It sparked a wave of celebrations among the Yellow brigade in the stands, who had checked into the stadium as early as 6pm, braving traffic snarls. The wicket gave Harbhajan confidence as he deceived Moeen Ali with flight to have the all-ro­u­nder caught and bowled.

But the wicket that Harbhajan would cherish most was of AB de Villiers. The South African great mistimed a slog sw­eep which was dropped by Imr­an Tahir in the deep. Off the next ball, he repeated the str­oke, only to see Ravindra Jadeja pouch it behind square. Tahir joined the act soon.

“CSK’s bowling has a good amount of experience. They have three quality spinners in Harbhajan, Imran and Jadeja. Harbhajan has always done well at Chepauk. Not part of the national team, he will be eager to perform well in the IPL. None can underestimate him, as he is a very experienced player,’’ said former Ind­ia spinner Venkatapathy Raju.

On Friday, when pointed out that his team was too dependent on him, Kohli had replied that Bangalore was not about him or ABD but had youngsters who were hungry to make a ma­­rk. But this shoddy performance should leave Kohli disappointed.“No one wants to start like this, but it’s good to get a game like this out of the way early in the tournament,” said Kohli after the match.