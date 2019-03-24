In cricket capital, Delhi seek change

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: It has been an anxious run up to this IPL for Mumbai Indians, who are looking to win a record fourth title. On the eve of their opening match, against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, the team lost New Zealand pacer Adam Milne to a heel injury.

This comes on the back of veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga announcing that he will not be available for their first six as he will be participating in his nation’s domestic 50-over tournament. Moreover, question marks persist over the fitness of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“We have been on the road for the last three or four years,” said Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Saturday. “We have played a lot of back-to-back cricket. It depends on individuals. You should always listen to your body.”

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will be hoping that the change in name — and ownership — brings a change in fortunes for them.

As Delhi Daredevils, they had finished at the bottom of the table last year, losing nine of their 14 league matches. After making the semifinals in the first two years, they have failed to make a dent.With exciting talents in the recently-acquired Shikhar Dhawan, youngster Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi will be hoping to put 2018 behind and make a strong start this time.

For Mumbai, though, the onus courtesy the aforementioned developments will be on Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer has been one of the finds of the tournament, but with the World Cup looming on the horizon, his workload — and Hardik’s — will be in focus.

The latter had missed out on the Asia Cup last September due to a back injury, and stiffness to the same body part had made him sit out the home series against Australia.

Though their bowling attack has been pared due to various reasons, Mumbai have a strong batting line-up led by Rohit. Last season, when Mumbai performed well below their potential and finished fifth, he had shifted up and down the order. One of the reasons he had to do so was that Mumbai lacked the stability in their middle order. Their mainstay, Kieron Pollard, had proven more reckless than sp­ectacular and was dropped midway through the tournament last season.

However, keeping in mind that he will most likely open for India at the World Cup, the skipper has confirmed that he will be opening the innings for his franchise throughout the season. He will most likely be pa­ired with new acquisition Quinton de Kock. They have also tried to bolster their middle-order options by roping in the experienced Yuvraj Singh for `1 crore.