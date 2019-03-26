Three things we learned from RR vs KXIP

Srihari By

Online Desk

Kings XI Punjab registered their first win of IPL 2019 after beating Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs at Jaipur. Chris Gayle's fifty and Sarfaraz Khan's cameo helped KXIP post 184/4 and RR were on track until Jos Buttler's controversial dismissal and then a collapse handed the win to Ravichandran Ashwin's side.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin mankads Jos Buttler

Here are the three main takeaways from KXIP's win over RR:

Tale of two openers

Despite the fact that both players hit plenty of sixes and are proven T20 superstars, you would struggle to find two more different destructive T20 openers than Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler.

Both batsmen scored fifties and although Gayle was on the winning side, the form of both players will decide how far each side progress in the tournament.

With Gayle, there was a lot more running, especially at the start of his innings, than there is usually but there were also plenty of sixes and fours. And with Buttler there was the usual array of innovative shots that make you go, how did he do that?

Something for everyone

One of the great things about T20 cricket is that there are always plenty of storylines in a single game. This was one such encounter that had something for everyone.

Raw power and six-hitting is what you are looking for, Chris Gayle checked that box. If it was innovation and daring strokeplay, both Buttler and Sarfaraz took care of that. A controversial dismissal? CHECK. Stunning catches? DOUBLE CHECK.

On top of all this, there was also the bowler and the keeper colliding as they went for a catch and a stunning collapse from the Royals and excellent bowling from KXIP.

Royals' problem in the middle

It was a controversial decision that sent Jos Buttler back to the pavilion and it took a stunning catch from KL Rahul to get rid of Steve Smith but once again familiar failings haunted the Royals.

At 148-3 from 16.4 overs, the game was still very much in the balance and Royals had a great chance of starting with a win. But Ben Stokes hit a six then perished, Rahul Tripathi and Krishnappa Gowtham also came and left without making a mark as a middle-order collapse handed KXIP the win.

Losing 7/16 isn't going to win you a lot of games and that proved to be the difference in the end, as Rahane himself admitted in the post-match presentation.