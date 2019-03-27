Three things we learned from KKR vs KXIP

Srihari By

Online Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders made it two wins in a row in IPL 2019 after beating Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs at Kolkata on Wednesday. Fifties from Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana before another Andre Russell blitz helped KKR post 218/4, which proved to be too much for KXIP despite fifties from Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

Here are the three main takeaways from KKR's win over KXIP:

Ashwin's costly error leads to Russell blitz

6 4 4 6 6 6 6 4

Not a landline number but Andre Russell smashing eight boundaries off eight successive balls after being given a reprieve in the 17th over. There is making the most of our second chance then there Russell's blitz towards the end against KXIP.

Mohammed Shami delivered the perfect yorker on the last delivery of the 17th over to get rid of Russell. Or so he thought as the umpire Anil signalled no-ball and a free-hit as KXIP had one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle.

It was a simple rule but David Miller forgot and KXIP paid the price as Russell proceeded to murder the bowlers and hit boundaries at will. Although he fell short of a well-deserved fifty, his 17-ball-48 helped KKR post 218 for 4.

That Russell continued to contribute with the ball as well is a great sign for KKR going forward after two successive successes with the bat.

Plenty of positives for KXIP

They might not have been able to win the game but there was still plenty of positives for KXIP from a game in which they were one no-ball away from a win.

Despite a rare failure from both openers, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, KXIP's middle-order stepped up. Even if it wasn't enough to win the game, the fact that both Mayank and Miller got fifties and Mandeep Singh hit a 15-ball 33 is a sign that they have a balanced batting line-up.

Then there is the curious case of CV Varun. Making his IPL and T20 debut after being signed for Rs 8.4 crore, Varun was smashed for three sixes and a boundary in his first over by Sunil Narine. His 25-run over is the most expensive in this edition so far.

But he came back brilliantly as he conceded just one run in his third over and picked up his maiden IPL wicket, the crucial one of Nitish Rana, which bodes well for him going forward.

KKR's plan comes together perfectly

It is not often that a plan comes together in a T20 game. However, it was almost the perfect game for KKR that resulted in them going two from two.

Despite losing both openers inside the power play, they got off to a quick start. Rana and Uthappa then both hit fifties, setting the perfect platform for another masterclass from Russell.

With the ball, they got rid of both KXIP openers early, kept taking wickets at regular intervals, which meant that the target was never in touching distance.