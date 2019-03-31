Three things we learned from DC vs KKR

Srihari By

Online Desk

Delhi Capitals made it two wins out of three after edging past Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling Super Over at the Feroz Shah Kotla. After KKR posted 185/8 on the back of fifties from Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, DC looked on course thanks to Prithvi Shaw's 99 but the game was tied as Kuldeep Yadav bowled a stunning spell at the death. But in the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada defended 10 to give DC the win.

Here are the three main takeaways from DC's win over KKR:

Ain't over till it over

It ain't over till the fat lady sings. It is an often used adage but one that came true on more than one occasion during the DC-KKR clash.

First, it was when KKR were batting as they were struggling at 61/5 in the 10th over. If DC thought this was over, they were in for a surprise as Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik both hit fifties and lifted KKR to 185/8.

Then it was when DC needed just 17 off the last three overs with Prithvi Shaw batting on 96. Somehow the hosts managed to bungle it and had to be content with a super over.

Finally, in the super over, with DC scoring just 10, KKR would have fancied their chances especially after Russell scored a boundary off the first ball to make it seven needed off five balls. However, Kagiso Rabada came back with a series of yorkers as he conceded just three off the next five to help his side win.

Sensational Shaw

"I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close."

Those were the words of Prithvi Shaw, still only 19, as he fell one short of his maiden IPL hundred. Although he was dismissed for 99 and DC made a mess of getting over the line after he was dismissed, his words highlight just why Shaw is no ordinary 19-year-old.

Most players would have been satisfied with a 55-ball 99 that set things up perfectly for their side to get home. Instead, Shaw shows that hunger which will keep him in great stead going forward. Especially if he keeps up his stunning strokeplay he exhibited on Saturday.

Delhi almost make a Capital error

When you need 17 runs off the last three overs with eight wickets in hand, you should be looking to finish the game with an over to spare. What you shouldn't be doing is hoping that your pace spearhead bowls an absolutely stunning super over to bail you out of a mess you created.

That is precisely what happened as DC, somehow managed to squander what should have been a comfortable win for one that was slender as they decided to follow the CSK way of taking it till the end.

For all the criticism, warranted or not, Dhoni usually finishes it off when he takes it into the final over. Instead, DC let Kuldeep, who went for 33 in his first two overs and was wicketless in the tournament so far, concede just eight and pick up two wickets that sent the game into a super over.

But I guess, now that DC came out on top in the end, this can be a teachable moment for Ricky Ponting and co.