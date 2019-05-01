Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Topping before main course

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It will be a clash of top two when Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 12, at Chepauk here on Wednesday. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs. While Delhi are coming off a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the hosts lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians at home.

The good news for Chennai fans is that their skipper MS Dhoni is recovering from fever — he did not take part in the previous game against Mumbai — but a final call on his participation will be taken on Wednesday. “Dhoni is progressing, which is good. He’s been pretty sick during this week. We will make a call on him tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming.

Fleming also said that both Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis, who missed out on the game against Mumbai, will be considered for the Delhi game. “We had a couple of changes forced upon us in the last game, but the performance was not due to the fact that we had made those changes. We are more comfortable going into this game. We have been pretty good, success-wise, here at Chepauk. Sometimes, just getting jolted out of the rhythm can be a good thing. Coming down the business end of the tournament, there is a lot on the line in each game, so we are well aware of getting the selections right. We want to be as consistent as possible.”

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan was upbeat about his side doing well against the spin-centric attack of Chennai. They are currently the table-toppers and have a good record away from home. “We are confident about our game and our guys have been doing well as a team. I’m also pleased with the way I am batting. Playing in Delhi on turners will come in handy when we take on Chennai spinners,’’ said Dhawan.Pravin Amre, former India batsman and talent scout of the Delhi franchise, also said that the team will not find it difficult to get acclimatise to the conditions in Chennai.

“Some of our players have played in Chennai. In fact, Axar Patel has also played in the TNCA league. So, condition-wise, there should be no problem. It all boils down to how we start and capitalise on the opportunities we get. We are prepared to play whether Dhoni is available or not. Our goal is to finish in the top two,’’ explained Amre.

Apart from Dhawan, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram have also contributed valuable runs and Amre believes that they will come good against the defending champions. “It is not that we depend upon Dhawan and Pant to post good totals. Shreyas, Prithvi, Colin Ingram are also there. We play as a unit and are keen to carry the momentum from our last win against RCB into the game tomorrow,” said Amre.Live on Star Sports 1 @ 8pm

Clash for No 1 spot

Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. A quick look at what to expect from the clash...

Doubts over Dhoni

Chennai fielded a depleted XI against Mumbai in the last game and lost. Skipper MS Dhoni, who sat out due to fever, was a big miss. There are still uncertainties over his availability after he failed to turn up for Monday’s practice session. If Dhoni fails to recover, it remains to be seen how the team copes

in his absence.

Race for top-two

Though both Chennai and Delhi have secured their playoff berths, a win on Wednesday will help the team hold on to their top two spot, thereby giving an advantage of having two chances to make it to the final. While Delhi have won five of their six away games this season, Chennai have lost only one of six matches at Chepauk.

Pitch & conditions

MA Chidambaram pitch made headlines for wrong reasons at the start of the season. But the last two matches have promised something for the batsmen, with some assistance for spinners. There is no threat of rain but one can expect a cloudy day with temperatures touching 36.

