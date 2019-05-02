Three takeaways from Chennai Super Kings' dominance over Delhi Capitals to go on top of IPL points table

Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 80 runs at home to go on top of the table. The win helped them complete a complete a great record at home this season with just one loss from seven games. DC dropped to second position after the loss and would look to win their next encounter against RR to finish among the top two.

Here are the takeaways from CSK's dominance over DC

The plan- 'keeping wickets'

CSK started very slowly after losing the toss. Shane Watson was out in the fourth over for a duck after having faced nine deliveries and with four runs on the board. But after Suresh Raina joined Faf du Plessis at the crease, run-scoring became easy.

The duo put on 83 runs for the second wicket in 10.1 overs. Faf du Plessis who started slowly finished off his innings with some glorious shots. In his 41-ball 39, he hit two fours and two sixes.

Suresh Raina got his 37th fifty and is now the joint second on the list of most 50s(scores from 50 to 99) in the IPL. He scored 59 off 37 balls including eight fours and a maximum. Raina's innings provided the platform for a big finish by CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with an important 25 off 10 balls to MS Dhoni finish big for the hosts. The plan of keeping the wickets intact worked for CSK.

MS Dhoni- the genius

When it looked like 160 runs would be a par score, MS Dhoni promoted himself to number four and used his calculative mind to milk runs off Delhi bowlers. In the last two overs, CSK scored 39 runs courtesy a brilliant 22-ball 44 by 'Captain Cool'.

'Thala' as he is known by CSK fans, hit three maximums with two of them coming off the last two deliveries of the innings. Dhoni also hit four boundaries in magnificent innings. The late flourish helped CSK reach 179/4 in 20 overs.

Dhoni's brilliance returned while defending the total. Not only did he use his bowlers effectively, but he also completed two superb stumpings at lightning fast speed and completed a catch to cap off an outstanding day on the field. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid knock and wicketkeeping.

Spinners rule Chepauk again

Throughout this edition of IPL, Chepauk has seen some low scoring games where the spinners have got assistance from the pitch. Today was no different, starting from Delhi spinner Jagadeesha Suchith taking two wickets for 28 runs from his four overs.

CSK spinners were in a sublime form they shared eight wickets among them. Their top performance helped the home side take nine DC wickets for just 47 runs.

South African leggie Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 4/12 in 3.2 overs. Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3/9 from 3 overs to complete a brilliant all-round display on the field.

CSK would be hoping for similar conditions when they play the first playoff here in Chennai.



