Home Sport IPL

IPL 2019: Second lot of final tickets on sale today

EventsNow, the online ticketing platform that handles the sale, said on Wednesday that only 5,000 tickets were made available on the first day.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, scores of fans were heard at the Gymkhana ground — one of the ticket redemption centres in the city — complaining that tickets for the IPL final had been sold out within a matter of half an hour.

EventsNow, the online ticketing platform that handles the sale, said on Wednesday that only 5,000 tickets were made available on the first day. The CEO of the company, Chennappa Naidu Darapaneni confirmed to this newspaper that the second batch of tickets would be available online on Thursday. The last batch will be available after the finalists are identified.

“There is a lot of confusion over this matter. People have been worried that all tickets are gone. But that is not the case. Only 5,000 tickets were sold on Tuesday. The second batch will be made available on Thursday. The numbers are likely to be the same. In the same way, the rest of the tickets will be sold in batches,” Naidu said. He added that for playoffs and the final, BCCI takes the call on ticket sales. 

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL final IPL final tickets IPL tickets IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp