IPL 2019: Second lot of final tickets on sale today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, scores of fans were heard at the Gymkhana ground — one of the ticket redemption centres in the city — complaining that tickets for the IPL final had been sold out within a matter of half an hour.

EventsNow, the online ticketing platform that handles the sale, said on Wednesday that only 5,000 tickets were made available on the first day. The CEO of the company, Chennappa Naidu Darapaneni confirmed to this newspaper that the second batch of tickets would be available online on Thursday. The last batch will be available after the finalists are identified.

“There is a lot of confusion over this matter. People have been worried that all tickets are gone. But that is not the case. Only 5,000 tickets were sold on Tuesday. The second batch will be made available on Thursday. The numbers are likely to be the same. In the same way, the rest of the tickets will be sold in batches,” Naidu said. He added that for playoffs and the final, BCCI takes the call on ticket sales.