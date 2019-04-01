CSK make it three wins in a row as RR remain winless in IPL 2019

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has often said that the city was like his second home. That spirit was on show as the two-time World Cup winning captain first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that the hosts defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

When Dyawne Bravo conceded 19 runs in the 18th over, many thought the match was over. Later when Shardul Thakur gave away 13 in the 19th over, there was pin-drop silence in the stands. Ben Stokes, who did all the damage, was on strike. Dhoni showed faith in Bravo and the West Indian lived up to his reputation in the final over by accounting for Stokes, who was deceived by the change of pace and holed out to Suresh Raina. This sparked celebrations in the stands.

Earlier, coming in to bat when the hosts were in dire straits at 27 for 3, he played the waiting game to perfection, to help Chennai post a solid 175 for 5 in 20 overs.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 50

his 50 | Ashwin Prasath/EPS

Dhoni paced his game according to the situation. Along with Suresh Raina, he posted 61 runs for the fourth wicket and with Dwayne Bravo, he raised 56 for the fifth wicket. He waited for the right time to attack and scored most of his runs at the death with special treatment being reserved for Jaydev Unadkat, who then ended up

conceding four huge sixes in the final over.

AFormer Indian pacer Tinu Yohannan had pointed out that Rajasthan’s bowling needed to improve their tempo if they were to contain the Chennai’s strong batting line-up. They did initially, but once again failed at the death.

“Rajasthan’s bowlers (the medium pacers) initially bowled well in the powerplay and had the game in their control. They did reasonably well in the middle overs too, but at the death, they fumbled once again. Credit to Dhoni for a brilliant display,” said Yohannan.

Chasing 176 for a win, Rajasthan had a disastrous start losing their captain Ajinkya Rahane for a blob. Soon Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson perished, with Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur doing the damage. The visitors were in a similar situation as the hosts

were, earlier.

Rahul Tripathi, who has good experience playing in the TNCA league, combined with former Australian skipper Steve Smith and did the rescue act. Tripathi used his feet well and negotiated the pace-spin duo of Chahar and Mitchell Santner with ease. He was also at ease with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja but was caught and bowled by Imran Tahir, done in by the change of pace. Tripathi raised 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Smith. Stokes came in next and took Rajasthan to within a whisker of victory. But Dhoni had

other plans.