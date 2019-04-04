Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Yellow sinks in Blue sea

Roll back the clock a decade.A packed Wankhede Stadium can be intimidating for the visiting team.

Published: 04th April 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya celebrates after claiming the wicket of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya celebrates after claiming the wicket of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Roll back the clock a decade. A packed Wankhede Stadium can be intimidating for the visiting team. The raucous the crowd creates can at times unsettle the opponent. In the 2008 edition of the IPL, even before Lalit Modi started dreaming of fans becoming loyal to teams from their city, Wankhede had showed it in the maiden season. Their support for the home team had even prompted the then Kings XI Punjab captain Yuvraj Singh to quip: “It was pretty one-sided for Mumbai (support). Don’t forget that some of the Punjab boys also play for India.”

As the tournament has evolved, a few sides have managed to create a city loyalty which at times has been tested only by Chennai Super Kings. While at Wankhede, Eden Gardens, M Chinnaswamy and Chepauk the home teams have struck a strong chord with the spectators, the away-fan concept is limited mostly to Dhoni & Co. Last season, when the men in yellow outnumbered Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, it even prompted their shell-shocked owners to dial their opponents wondering how they managed to do it and led to them keeping a tab on the number of online tickets being picked up by those sitting in Chennai.

On Wednesday, as the crowd was slowly building up for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings tie, the roads leading to Wankhede had almost an equal number of fan distribution with many sporting the No 7 jersey of Chennai. On match days, taking a walk along Wallajah Road or Bells Road near Chepauk in Chennai, one can get lost in a sea of yellow. It’s rare to spot an away-team shirt, never mind the star factor the opponent has.

While Chennai gets fans in most venues, in terms of rivalry that exists between these two teams, it was quite astonishing to see so many yellow shirts occupying the blue-theme stands at the Wankhede. Never mind it was a weekday, it was impossible to spot a vacant chair at the stadium. While IPL hasn’t given a serious thought about an away-corner that exists in football or NBA, the yellow shirts spread through the stands ensured Chennai didn’t miss their home.

At times, with Saravanan — Chennai’s well-known fan — leading the charge, the Sunil Gavaskar stand made as much noise for the Super Kings as when the home team had its tail up. Even the North Stand, which is considered to be partisan towards the local team, had plenty in yellow.

But they had little to cheer. Chennai suffered their first defeat of the season as Mumbai coasted to a 37-run win thanks to the all-round effort of Hardik Pandya. Choosing to bowl first, ordinary fielding and death bowling meant Chennai had to chase 171 for victory, way above what they would have expected considering Mumbai had a mere 57 on board after 10 overs.Chasing a big total, Chennai needed runs from their top-order, but except for Kedar Jadhav none made any contributions as Mumbai improved their head-to-head record between these two sides to 14-11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians CSK MI vs CSK IPL IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp