Bravo blow for Chennai Super Kings

NEW DELHI: For the first time this year, Chennai Super Kings will be under pressure to deliver when they take on a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab at the Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. Chennai’s plans of a revival after the loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday have suffered a blow. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for two weeks.

This will reduce Chennai’s strength in death bowling. The Trinidadian will also be missed in the field and lower down the order. “Bravo has a Grade I strain. It’s a big loss. He offers so much balance to the team. It’s going to cause a little bit of rejigging, but I’m sure we will still be able to put together a strong team,’’ said Mike Hussey, Chennai’s batting coach.

“We have had these challenges in the past and been able to overcome them. Let’s hope we can do that again. As far as a replacement for Bravo goes, MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming will be looking at Scott (Kuggeleijn) and assessing his death bowling. Shardul (Thakur) has done a bit of it, Mohit Sharma can do a bit of it. It is about assessing the conditions and picking the right guy.”

Former India star Irfan Pathan feels Chennai should persist with Mohit and not opt for Kuggeleijn. “It’s not easy to come back from and injury and perform. Against Mumbai, Mohit may not have been at his best, but he’s very experienced. Chennai should play him against Punjab.”

“He’s good at the death, quick, knows how to vary the pace and also knows the conditions at Chepauk. Harbhajan (Singh) can come in place of Bravo. Deepak Chahar and Shardul are good prospects. They will come in handy against Punjab.”

Former India player Arshad Ayub backs Chennai to put the Mumbai setback behind and come back strong.

“Chennai are an experienced side, they know how to bounce back. The batting needs a little bit of pep. Shane Watson and (Ambati) Rayudu should come good. Rayudu is just one innings away from a big knock. I am not sure what’s troubling him. Maybe he is thinking about the World Cup. He needs to play with a positive frame of mind. Runs will come. Without Bravo, Suresh Raina must take more responsibility.”

Punjab would look to continue their good show. Low-profile somewhat in terms of star power barring Chris Gayle and Ravichandran Ashwin, they have been an efficient side. “Our balance is good. We have players coming in, performing and claiming spots. They are taking responsibility. Gayle is fit, but I can’t tell you whether he is playing or not,’’ said Mayank Agarwal in a lighter vein.

He said Ashwin has been a positive influence. “He is giving responsibility and defining roles in a straightforward manner. That helps us and the team prepare accordingly.”