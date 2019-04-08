3 closed stands may move IPL final out of Chennai

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With three stands of MA Chidambaram Stadium remaining locked, BCCI is looking to move the IPL final away from Chennai. A meeting of the board’s top brass, which will be chaired by CoA, is scheduled for Monday. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced after that.

In case the final (May 12) is moved out, Mumbai is being considered as the alternative venue. Last season’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will host two matches in the playoffs.

As per IPL rules, by the virtue of being defending champions, Chennai Super Kings have the right to host a playoff fixture and the final. However, three stands (I,J &K) that can accommodate 12,000 fans have been closed for the last four years, as Greater Chennai Corporation had issued a lock-and-seal notice after citing lack of building approval.

The word is that BCCI feels three empty stands — apart from the one allotted to Madras Cricket Club, which too remains vacant — will not make for good viewing on television. Also, it brings down the venue’s capacity considerably, something that BCCI doesn’t want for the final.

The home team had approached Greater Chennai Corporation for clearance before the start of the season. While talks have been encouraging, Super Kings fear that they are running out of time.