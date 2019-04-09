CSK vs KKR: Leg-spin tipped to counter Russell & Co

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the different types of spin bowling, leg-spin is perhaps the trickiest to handle. Viv Richards had problems playing this variety. Even Virat Kohli has found it difficult to read quality leg-spinners.

Chennai Super Kings could use this to tame Andre Russell & Co when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk on Tuesday. Imran Tahir is in good touch and could be the main man as the hosts look to counter the big hitters of the visitors.

“The way Russell is murdering attacks, no total is safe. He picks the length early and strikes the ball hard. He is predominantly a front foot player and a quality leg-spinner can get him early. To play leg-spin, one needs footwork. I believe Tahir can tame Russell and others with his googlies and flippers,’’ said former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju.

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming underplayed the Russell threat and said his team doesn’t focus on one player. “There are a couple of challenges. One is you ignore the other six batsmen. And in a team that has Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa, you do that at your own peril. We have to be careful that we don’t focus overly on Russell. Even though he has been so dynamic, there’s still good work done by the other players.”

Raju explains why leg-spin should work. “Big hitters like Russell step out to play aerial shots. They hardly play on the back foot or sweep. With the Chepauk wicket having reasonable bounce, a leg-spinner will get good purchase if he attacks. Wickets Tahir takes will have a bearing on the match.’’

Harbhajan Singh has been bowling well and it is time for Ravindra Jadeja to up his game and make it a really formidable spin trio. “Jadeja is not the same bowler who won a Test against England at Chennai when all thought it was heading for a draw. He needs to bowl in a relaxed manner and not worry about anything. Clarity of mind enables bowlers to read the situation better and bowl accordingly,’’ felt Raju.

So what will be a safe total and who should bowl at the death? “I would have picked Dwayne Bravo to bowl at the death. But since he is not there, the options are limited. Kolkata are good at chasing. What will be a safe score is difficult to predict,” said Raju.