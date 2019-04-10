Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

The Plotter of downfalls: Dhoni's mastery of handling resources takes CSK to top of table

Skipper Dhoni’s crafty handling of limited resources stands out as Kolkata batsmen cut sorry figure in clash of table toppers.

Published: 10th April 2019

K bowler Deepak Chahar celebrates after claiming the wicket of KKR batsman Robin Uthappa. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. This was supposed to a big match-up.
Deep down the hearts of the CSK fans, there was apprehension. With a weak attack, how will they cope with a team that boasts some of the best T20 players? Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell. If there was one team threatening to breach the fortress called MAC Stadium, it was Kolkata.

But who can not count upon Chennai Super Kings, a side which has this knack of finding ways to avert trouble! And a captain, who knows how to use his resources, however thin they may appear, even in the absence of Dwayne Bravo — his biggest weapon at the death.

CSK’s Imran Tahir dismissed KKR’s
Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill on
Tuesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

Take Deepak Chahar for instance. The medium-pacer has bowled 23 overs so far this IPL, only two of them at the death. If Dhoni banks on Bravo to deliver those crucial overs, he prefers Chahar up front because of the swing he generates. For someone who bowls 90 per cent of his overs in the powerplay, Chahar has an economy of 5.95. On Tuesday, he showed why Chennai rely on him with the new ball.

For all the explosive hits that Lynn is capable of pulling off, one trait that has prevented him from breaking into the Australian set-up even in the absence of David Warner over the past year has been his tendency to play cross-batted shots. Up against a bowler capable of moving the ball both ways was always going to be tough. End result: Out for nought in the first over.

The world might be obsessed with wrist spin. But Dhoni? Sample this. When teams were packing their squads with leg-spinners, Dhoni while turning out for Rising Pune Supergia­nts called on Washington Sundar to bowl with the new ball. Sounds familiar. Doesn’t it? In the early years of IPL, he had picked R Ashwin for this role.

The good old Harbhajan Singh may not feature when Chennai play away, but at home he can still be trusted to bowl his quota of overs. Once Lynn departed, Kolkata needed Narine to give those quickfire starts he is known for. He was facing someone who seldom bowls in domestic cricket. How was the off-spinner going to respond to Narine? The experience that Chennai keep talking about became evident at this stage.

Harbhajan’s first ball rea­ched Narine at 91.9km, which he heaved at and missed. For the second, Harbhajan slowed it down further, at 87.9km and Narine tried another slog. He got away with a single. Off the fourth ball, Narine tried to make room and hit through the off. Harbhajan tossed it up at 84.8km. The left-hander missed. Nothing frustrates pinch-hitters more than dot balls. Dhoni took time for the fifth. Narine’s mind would have played a thousand shots as he waited. Now Harbhajan teased him by giving more air, as Narine set himself up to launch it over mid-wicket. It reached him at 79.8km and Narine was already through with the shot. The resultant edge landed in Chahar’s hands at point.

Chahar returned to dismiss Rana. Now that two right-handers were in, Dhoni replaced Harbhajan with Ravindra Jadeja. Chahar at the other end gave away two fours, but got the better of Uthappa. Imran Tahir did the rest in the middle overs, taking the prized scalps of Karthik and Shubman Gill. Harbhajan returned to get Piyush Chawla. Chennai didn’t mind the 50 Russell made.

Dhoni CSK vs KKR

