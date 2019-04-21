Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Departures lined up, Sunrisers Hyderabad in no mood to relent

The time for going back to the drawing board has come.

Rain delayed SRH’s practice by two hours, in Hyderabad on Saturday | r satish babu

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The time for going back to the drawing board has come. In a few day, foreign exports will start shipping back to take part in World Cup participatory camps. The team that will feel the pinch the most is Sunrisers Hyderabad. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have done a major part of the scoring this season, with the Aussie holding the Orange Cap and the Englishman also in the top-10. The middle-order has struggled whenever tasked with doing the job.

Bairstow will play his last game this season on April 23, against Chennai Super Kings. Head coach Tom Moody said Warner will leave after the 12th game (April 29). “We have been aware that certain players are going to leave at certain times. We feel confident in the depth in our squad. We might look slightly different.

At the moment, we have three world class players at the top of the order. When Jonny goes, we might have a slightly different look to our side. But that does not mean we will be a weaker side. The balance will be a little different, and we will be approaching the games differently,” Moody said on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led team will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Asked whether he is contemplating bringing in these changes now to make the players accustomed to their roles, Moody retorted: “I am a firm believer in fielding the best combination for any match. I do not think there is a point in preparing for what may happen. We are better off preparing for what is going to.”

Kolkata have been dependent on Andre Russell to deliver wins. Russell’s bat has not stopped swinging — scoring at 75.40 in nine matches — but they have lost four in a row, owing to the failure of the top-order and bowling mainstays such as Kuldeep Yadav. The tweaker has only four wickets.

Still, Russell remains the biggest threat. “He alone has influenced most of the wins for them. There are plans you can put in place. But, at the end of the day, it is about executing them when you are in the eye of the storm. That is going to be the key when you come across someone like Russell. You have to hold your nerves and trust the plan,” Moody opined. Hyderabad have jumped one place to number five after the win against Chennai, but they can relax at their own peril with Russell approaching them for Sunday’s encounter. 

Practice delayed
Kolkata did not hit the nets on the eve of the match. Hyderabad’s session was delayed by more than two hours due to rain, but they did manage a couple of hours in the end.

