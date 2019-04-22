Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Bangalore Steyn alive, only by inches

Needing 26 off the final over, Dhoni’s heroics not enough as Super Kings lose by one run.

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dale Steyn took key wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore alive in IPL on Sunday | Pushkar v

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a common sight to see the red and black of Royal Bangalore Challengers dominating the stands at Chinnaswamy. But the scene changes a bit when Chennai Super Kings are in town, with their yellow burning bright under the lights. The clash between the neighbours has always been massive with passionate supporters making the atmosphere nothing short of electric.

The home fans had the last laugh on Sunday, but MS Dhoni with his majestic 48-ball 84 nearly pulled it away from Bangalore in the dying stages. It was an impressive performance from the Bangalore pacers with the new ball, which helped them earn a one-run win, keeping their faint playoffs hopes alive. This victory will please skipper Virat Kohli also, since the heavily criticised attack did crucial damage, especially early on.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn as Nathan Coulter-Nile’s replacement seems to have injected confidence into the attack. He dislodged Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the first over. His performance rubbed off on others, with Umesh Yadav taking two more wickets in the first six overs. Chennai, who needed 162 to win, were tottering at 28/4.But, when you have a player like Dhoni at the crease, bowlers have to maintain discipline, which they did for a majority of the match until that final Umesh over, which went for 24 runs. One also needs to pat Kohli for putting an extra fielder, at times, inside the circle to keep that pressure on. Also, Bangalore did not give away easy runs to Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni, which increased the required run rate.

Even for Dhoni batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, the asking rate of 12-plus in the last six was not a walk in the park. The Jharkhand man was not going down without a fight though, as he completed his half-century with his third six in the 18th over. He wanted to do it himself, rejecting singles thrice in the penultimate over. With 26 needed off the last one, he almost did the impossible, hitting 24 off five balls, but failed to connect the last one. Parthiv Patel ran out Shardul Thakur with a direct hit.

Earlier, Bangalore showed that they are more than just Kohli and AB de Villiers. Opener Parthiv (53) was at his best, scoring at a good rate against pace and spin. Despite losing De Villiers, the left-hander played the senior’s role. It could have been a wiser choice to send in Moeen Ali, after the South African was gone. But it seemed that the team management wanted to preserve him for the final few overs. Moeen walked in with only 26 deliveries left and made a 16-ball 26.

Had Ali been sent higher up, he could have made a difference of more than 15-20 runs to the total score of 161. But this win has saved the team management from facing some serious and unpleasant questions.
Brief scores: Bangalore 161/7 in 20 ovs (Parthiv 53, Chahar 2/25) bt Chennai 160/8 in 20 ovs (Dhoni 84 n.o, Rayudu 29, Steyn 2/29).

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Bangalore Challengers Chennai Super Kings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp