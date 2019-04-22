Bangalore Steyn alive, only by inches

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a common sight to see the red and black of Royal Bangalore Challengers dominating the stands at Chinnaswamy. But the scene changes a bit when Chennai Super Kings are in town, with their yellow burning bright under the lights. The clash between the neighbours has always been massive with passionate supporters making the atmosphere nothing short of electric.

The home fans had the last laugh on Sunday, but MS Dhoni with his majestic 48-ball 84 nearly pulled it away from Bangalore in the dying stages. It was an impressive performance from the Bangalore pacers with the new ball, which helped them earn a one-run win, keeping their faint playoffs hopes alive. This victory will please skipper Virat Kohli also, since the heavily criticised attack did crucial damage, especially early on.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn as Nathan Coulter-Nile’s replacement seems to have injected confidence into the attack. He dislodged Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in the first over. His performance rubbed off on others, with Umesh Yadav taking two more wickets in the first six overs. Chennai, who needed 162 to win, were tottering at 28/4.But, when you have a player like Dhoni at the crease, bowlers have to maintain discipline, which they did for a majority of the match until that final Umesh over, which went for 24 runs. One also needs to pat Kohli for putting an extra fielder, at times, inside the circle to keep that pressure on. Also, Bangalore did not give away easy runs to Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni, which increased the required run rate.

Even for Dhoni batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, the asking rate of 12-plus in the last six was not a walk in the park. The Jharkhand man was not going down without a fight though, as he completed his half-century with his third six in the 18th over. He wanted to do it himself, rejecting singles thrice in the penultimate over. With 26 needed off the last one, he almost did the impossible, hitting 24 off five balls, but failed to connect the last one. Parthiv Patel ran out Shardul Thakur with a direct hit.

Earlier, Bangalore showed that they are more than just Kohli and AB de Villiers. Opener Parthiv (53) was at his best, scoring at a good rate against pace and spin. Despite losing De Villiers, the left-hander played the senior’s role. It could have been a wiser choice to send in Moeen Ali, after the South African was gone. But it seemed that the team management wanted to preserve him for the final few overs. Moeen walked in with only 26 deliveries left and made a 16-ball 26.

Had Ali been sent higher up, he could have made a difference of more than 15-20 runs to the total score of 161. But this win has saved the team management from facing some serious and unpleasant questions.

Brief scores: Bangalore 161/7 in 20 ovs (Parthiv 53, Chahar 2/25) bt Chennai 160/8 in 20 ovs (Dhoni 84 n.o, Rayudu 29, Steyn 2/29).