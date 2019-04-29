New Delhi rising in Kotla

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After so many years of underachievement, Delhi Capitals finally made the knockout stages thanks to their 16-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday’s early IPL clash at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The win meant Delhi now top the table with 16 points from 12 games, while Bangalore have eight points from 12 and rema­ined rooted to the bottom. Delhi made the last four for the first time since 2012. With the home jinx over and another fixture to come, they will look to finish in the top two to have two chances of making the summit clash.

It was not the homecoming Virat Kohli would have wanted as their purple patch came to an end. Despite their eighth loss of the season, they still have a mathematical chance of progressing, but it does not seem likely. Such is the competitiveness this year that going into the final week of group fixtures, no team is out completely. “It was an important toss, but even after losing it, the way we bowled was nice. We showed ch­aracter but the game got aw­ay. A total of 185 on that pitch with three spinners in their ranks was going to be tough. We were thinking 160-165 would have given us a chance. In crunch moments, Delhi played better than us,” Kohli said.

Sherfane Rutherford and Axar Patel shone with both bat and ball to tilt the match in the hosts’ favour. They came together in the 17th over with the score at 141/5. They hit 46 in 19 to help Delhi reach 187.

The Guyanese smashed 28 off 13, smoking the bowlers for three sixes along the way. He was ably supported by Axar, who struck 16 runs in nine ba­lls. 20 came off the final over.

Bangalore started in blistering fashion with Parthiv Patel going bonkers. Kohli gave him most of the strike. It was Axar who removed the southpaw for 39 with a smart catch at backward point. Bangalore are mostly dependent on their two superstars — Kohli and AB de Villiers — to get runs on the board. And the left-arm spinner removed the India skipper. Kohli rocked back and hit him towards deep mid-wicket, but Rutherford pounced on it.

Rutherford then got the pr­i­zed scalp of the former South Af­r­ica captain, and guess who gr­abbed a stunning catch? Ax­ar timed his jump well near the deep mid-wicket ropes and kept his balance as Bangalore’s plane came crashing down.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer winn­ing the toss and choosing to bat also proved to be crucial. The platform was set by local man Shikhar Dhawan and Sh­r­e­yas. Both scored half-centuri­e­s with the southpaw being adjudged as Man of the Match.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 187/5 in 20 ovs (Shreyas 52, Dhawan 50) bt Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/7 in 20 ovs (Parthiv 39, Stoinis 32, Mishra 2/29).