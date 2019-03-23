Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2019 Opener: It's master vs pupil up first

All said and done, fans here can expect a clash of personalities in this battle featuring some of the top names in international cricket.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Shimron Hetmyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shimron Hetmyer during practice at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The Windies dasher is a new signing (Photo | D Sampathkumar/EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli has often said that he shares a special bond with MS Dhoni, his first captain. With the IPL 2019 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore gaining the hype that is usually reserved for India-Pakistan encounters, fans are eager to see a battle between the ‘Guru’ and his ‘Shishya’.

Dhoni, a multiple World Cup-winning captain who also has three IPL titles in his kitty, holds a big edge over his pupil Kohli. With his calm approach, the CSK skipper specialises in getting the best out of his players. Kohli, on the other hand, despite having several high-calibre players in his ranks, has not been able to get the desired results in the IPL.

“Dhoni has good understanding of his players. He shares a good bond with them. He has clearly defined roles and thus he is able to bring out the best from them,’’ said Lakshmipathy Balaji, CSK bowling coach.
“Kohli has not been able to get the best out of his players in IPL. He has not been able to seize the big moments. His style of leadership where he expects everyone to perform to his tall standards has been detrimental,’’ felt Venkatapathy Raju, former India spinner and national selector.

ALSO READ | To start from scratch and be consistent, Virat Kohli’s challenge

Kohli differs. To start with, he believes RCB have the resources this time to tame the strong CSK batting line-up. “We got similar balance in our team. Not many are aware that our strength is some of the Indian players that we possess. That’s an area we want to focus. In the past the focus was on strong overseas players. This time, players from the domestic circuit look confident. On Saturday you will see our bowling options and also the depth in our batting which we need to carry forward in the whole season,” he said.

Most former cricketers believe RCB are too dependent on Kohli unlike CSK, who have a lot of reliable performers in their ranks. “It’s a view from the outside. We give responsibility and honours to all the players. Obviously I am batting well and as a captain I expect myself to perform. Everybody is thinking that Virat and ABD are going to score the runs, but the other guys are hungry and waiting for an opportunity,” said Kohli.

ALSO READ | IPL Opener: CSK veterans ready to slog out against RCB

Tactics wise, Dhoni and Kohli are far apart. Dhoni likes to make things happen, while at times Kohli waits for things to happen. “From a being called a gambler, Dhoni has evolved into a shrewd captain. Who else will give Joginder Sharma the last over in a World Cup final, His calculated risks pay off. In the IPL too he is shrewd, calm and his bowling changes have fetched results. On the other hand, Kohli’s moves are predictable. He lacks the surprise element to deceive the batsman. That’s why when both are playing for India, Kohli constantly looks towards Dhoni for suggestions,’’ pointed out Raju.

All said and done, fans here can expect a clash of personalities in this battle featuring some of the top names in international cricket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni IPL 2019 opener IPL 2019 CSK VS RCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp