Jasprit Bumrah prescribed rest, to miss a few matches

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waiting with bated breath on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after the pacer injured his left shoulder during Mumbai Indians’ match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the Indian team management has received some encouraging news. The good part of it is, he doesn’t have any major concerns and is being monitored by the franchise’s physio Nitin Patel.

But Bumrah won’t be immediately travelling with the team. This rules him out of Mumbai’s next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday and potentially, also against Kings XI Punjab on March 30. Bumrah hurt his left shoulder off the last ball of Delhi’s innings at Wankhede Stadium and Patel rushed onto the field as soon as it happened. He didn’t come out to bat in a match that Mumbai lost by 37 runs. The team revealed his condition was being monitored.

It is understood that on Monday, Patrick Farhart, the physio of Indian team, got in touch with the franchise and Patel. Following further assessment, Patel is understood to have advised Bumrah rest, which Farhart too thinks is the best option as the nature of the injury would take another 48 hours to understand. While there is no stress on his shoulder, the injury could have been caused by the impact of heavy landing. “Bumrah is in Mumbai along with team physio Nitin Patel continuing with the assessment. His recovery is on track and fortunately no sign of stress,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

While Mumbai immediately informed the Indian team management about Bumrah’s condition, there were a few concerned voices among those who are in regular touch with the franchise and the bowler. Of the pacers, Bumrah’s workload has been a huge concern for the team management. After a gruelling tour of South Africa and the Asia Cup, he was rested for a tri-series in Sri Lanka and also left out of the West Indies series at home. Post the Australia tour, he was rested for the New Zealand series before coming back to play Finch & Co at home.

Malinga to join squad

Mumbai will have the services of Lasith Malinga for the next two matches. Malinga is expected to join the side on Tuesday and may not walk into XI for the game against Bangalore. The 35-year-old will head back to Colombo to play in Sri Lanka’s provincial tournament till April 10 before rejoining Mumbai.