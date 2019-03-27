Ashwin's Mankad: A warning that never came to Jos Buttler

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin sparked controversy by effecting the ‘mankad’ dismissal against Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The first ever instance of this in the IPL has caused a furore, with the spinner being accused of ‘unsporting’ conduct.

Interestingly, both Ashwin and Buttler had been a part of such dismissals in the past. The bowler had run out Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne in 2012, while the England batsman was dismissed by Lankan off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake in 2014.

While Thirimanne got a reprieve when the then India captain Virender Sehwag withdrew the appeal after consulting Sachin Tendu­lkar, Buttler wasn’t lucky in his first brush with the controversial dismissal. Common between the two incidents was the fact the bowlers in question had warned the ba­tsmen before effecting the dismi­ssal. This was not the case with Ashwin in Jaipur on Monday. Buttler’s dismissal was legitimate, but a prior warning would have helped Ashw­in’s case to some extent if not fully.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also believes a warning should have been given to Buttler. “If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL,” he wrote.

For those supporting Ashwin, batsmen gaining a few yards by backing up is unfair. Even the International Cricket Council’s cricket committee wanted to deter the non-striker from backing up and changed the law accordingly two years ago.

The law does not ask for a formal warning, but it also prevents a bowler from unfairly tricking the batsman into leaving his crease by faking to deliver and then holding on to the ball. Footage of Monday’s dismissal suggested Ashwin paused and waited for Buttler to leave his ground before whipping off the bails. This probably went against the spinner as critics claimed he deceived the batsman. Ashwin, though, claimed the dismissal was instinctive, although his explanation failed to convince critics.

Royals’ coach Paddy Upton expressed displeasure. “I’m not sure it (dismissal) represented his team-mates. I think we’ll leave it up to the IPL fans to decide if that’s the kind of things they want to see, and we’ll leave it up to the cricket world to judge Ashwin’s actions.”

No matter what, such di­smissal would always fetch more cr­i­ticism than applause but a prior wa­rning was something that could have made the bowler’s life easy. Ashwin will now have to live with it for the rest of his life and carry the tag of being someone who doesn’t mind going against the spirit of the game.

Buttler shook Ashwin’s hand at the end of the match but didn’t look his way. The England batsman will be all charged up when he faces Ashwin again. And when the two meet in Chandigarh on April 16, the onus will be on Ashwin to get the better of Buttler though through ways more acceptable than ‘mankading’.