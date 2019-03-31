Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

CSK vs RR: Bowlers need to deliver in the clash of two strong batting sides

With both teams having a strong batting line-up, bowling could be the difference between the two teams come Sunday.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

CSK

are an experienced side and always difficult to beat at home (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With two wins in their kitty, Chennai Super Kings will be looking forward to carrying their momentum into their third game, when they take on Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai are an experienced side and always difficult to beat at home. Rajasthan — who have a balanced side this season — started in earnest but lost both their games. Kings XI Punjab pipped them in their mankading-marred opener, while Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Vijay Shankar overshadowed a Sanju Samson ton in their second clash.  

“Chennai have done well as a unit in their first two games,” observed former India batsman Hemang Badani. “They have experience and depth in their ranks to do well against Rajasthan. They should play with the same combination that won them their first two games.”

With both teams having a strong batting line-up, bowling could be the difference between the two teams come Sunday.

“Chasing 200 is a difficult task. But Chennai have good batting depth,” remarked Badani. “They have all-rounders like Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. It all boils down to the wicket. If there’s consistent bounce and the wicket plays true, Chennai can chase any target.”

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming believed that the new surface looked better, but was still not sure how it would behave. “I have no idea. We have watched the preparations, which have been extensive over the last three days.

“It certainly wasn’t up to scratch in the first game. Contrary to belief, that wasn’t by design. We have looked at the surface. It looks a lot harder and compact, but we have to be flexible as soon as the first ball is bowled, see how it behaves and play accordingly.”

Former Australia cricketer and Kerala coach Dav Whatmore was all praise for his state player Samson. “He was absolutely brilliant. Before IPL, we worked on his shot selection when he was with Kerala. I think that has come in handy for him. He should do well against Chennai.” 

Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan pointed out that Rajasthan’s bowlers need to compliment their batsmen, and get their act together during the death overs. “Spinners K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal were good against Hyderabad. But their medium-pacers — Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat — need to work a bit, in particular at the death. They need a Plan B. They need to be smart while executing their plans and improvise. They need to hit the right areas, not give width.”

