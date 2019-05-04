Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Delhi Capitals aim top-two slots as Rajasthan Royals look to stay in hunt

While both teams will be without their best players, Rajasthan Royals have a sl­im mathematical chance of making it.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting and Colin Ingram during training

Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting and Colin Ingram during training | Parveen Negi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Saturday's  IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will see Delhi Capitals, who ha­­ve already qualified for the knockout stage, taking on Rajasthan Royals who have a sl­im mathematical chance of making it. Despite their vastly different fortunes, there are a couple of similarities. The main resemblance being that both teams will be without their best players. While Delhi will be without Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada, Rajasthan will miss the services of skipper Steve Smith.

A back niggle has ended Rabada’s IPL commitments with Cricket South Africa (CSA) choosing to recall the pacer as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup. The speedster has been instrumental in Delhi’s run to the playoffs, scalping 25 in 12 games. Apart from taking wickets, his death bowling has been another vital cog for Delhi. Something that coach Ricky Ponting also alluded to.

ALSO READ| Kagiso Rabada injury is a massive loss for us: Ricky Ponting

“The decision was not taken by us. It was a decision made by Cricket South Africa so we respect that. Kagiso complained of a stiff back after our last match in Delhi against Royal Challengers Bangalore, so CSA have taken a precautionary measure for the World Cup. It’s a big loss. Rabada has held the ship up a lot with his death bowling. So now, we have to find out the guys who can step in,” Ponting said on Friday.

Smith’s departure also leaves a huge void for the visitors. The 29-year-old accumulated 319 runs in 12 games with three fifties. His impa­ct as captain was another positive after eight matches under Ajinkya Rahane. Since the change, Rajasthan won th­ree out of five matches (one no result) to be in contention. “It’s definitely a great loss. He has been great till the time he was here. First Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes (left) and now Smith. Now we will have to try and cope,” Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson said.

The hosts are third on the table, with 16 points from 13 matches, behind Mumbai Indians (16) on net run rate and table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (18). Their 80-run thrashing against Chennai put a dent in their NRR and they will be hoping for a big win so that they can make the top two and get two bites at making the final. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sixth with 11 points from 13 games.

They need to win against Delhi and hope for favourable results from the remaining games to secure a playoff berth.Ponting added that both te­a­ms will treat the encounter as must-win. “We need to win th­is game to qualify in the to­p-2. Rajasthan will come into the match knowing that they have nothing to lose.”

Live on Star Sports 2 at 4PM

Rahane back as skipper

Rajasthan Royals have again entrusted Ajinkya Rahane with the captaincy after the departure of Steve Smith. 

TAGS
Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals RR vs DC

