After two losses against Mumbai in the league stage, CSK hopes for redemption in Qualifier 1

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will like to forget their insipid show in their last league game against Kings XI Punjab and look to start afresh in familiar terrain, against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

In a major setback, Chennai will be without the services of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who was ruled out of this IPL after picking up a shoulder injury while fielding against Punjab.

Injury apart, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his team did not play to their potential against Punjab. But he is confident of a better show against Mumbai.

“It was a difficult day for us, having an eye on the equations you need. We could not play the last four overs the way we would have liked. Punjab bowled really well to stop the momentum. The first job for us was to secure a top-two spot.

“Punjab played very well. Their batting in the first 8-10 overs was really great and was difficult on our nerves and anxieties. But we hung tough and did enough towards the end to sneak through (maintain a top-two spot). Now, we look forward to playing in Chennai, which is familiar, and regroup,” he said.

Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan agreed with Fleming’s assertion, stating that Chennai are a different team at home and that they will come good against Mumbai. “Chennai know the conditions well and they know how to go about their job. Mumbai are a strong side. Chennai must play smart cricket from the word go.”

Chennai bowlers were not up to the mark against Punjab. Plus, Mumbai have a lot of depth in their ranks, with game-changers like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya lower down the order.

“Chennai do not have much of a choice. They have to rely on their spinners to do the trick. Harbhajan did not bowl well against Punjab as the Mohali surface did not give him any assistance. With his experience, he should be able to bowl better at Chepauk. He needs to be a little more quicker through the air and tighten up a bit.

“Imran Tahir has been brilliant this season, and he will be key to Chennai’s success. Rav­i­n­dra Jadeja needs to complem­ent the duo. Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo need to up the tempo and bowl better li­n­es, especially during the de­ath,” remarked Yohannan, wh­ile insisting that Murali Vijay can be Jadhav’s replacement.

On the other hand, Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene was happy with his side’s clinical performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, and is confident that his boys will do well against Chennai.

“Hardik is in incredible form with both bat and ball. More than technicalities, it is about his temperament; being patient rather than forcing the issue. With Hardik, it is about holding his shape and then going for shots. He has improved his shot-selection and placement. So it is very difficult for bowlers to bowl to him.

“It is not the easiest job in the world when you are batting at No 6 or 7, coming in and scoring those extra runs. But Hardik has adapted well, and he is still learning. So we are quite happy with the progress.”

Live on Star Sports 1 HD @ 7:30 pm