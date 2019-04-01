Home Sport IPL News

Gayle-less KXIP manage 166/9 against Delhi Capitals

KXIP batsmen despite being good at times could never really take the Delhi bowling apart.

By PTI

MOHALI: Chris Gayle's absence at the top of the order did have an impact as Kings XI Punjab could only manage a par-score of 166 for 9 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter here Monday.

With the 'Universe Boss' ruled out due to back injury (lat strain), KXIP batsmen despite being good at times could never really take the Delhi bowling apart.

Save David Miller (43 off 30 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (39 off 29 balls), other batsmen didn't have a good day against the trio of Chris Morris *(3/30), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and young Sandeep Lamichhane (2/27 in 4 overs).

Morris was the pick of the bowlers, removing KXIP's last-match hero KL Rahul (15) with an inswinger as he played across the line.

Sam Curran (20, 10 balls) promoted up the order did hit a couple of lusty blows but Lamichhane got him with a flipper.

Mayank Agarwal went for a non-existent single and couldn't beat Shikar Dhawan's direct throw at the non-striker's end.

Miller and Sarfaraz, however, didn't get bogged down as they added 62 in 6.4 overs carrying out a recovery process from 58 for three.

While Miller attacked Lamichhane hitting him for a six over long-on, Sarfaraz played his now patent "closed eyes scoop shot" over keeper's head.

But Lamicchhane had the last laugh as he edged one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps while Miller offered the Capitals skipper an easy skier trying to hit Morris out of the park.

In the end, Mandeep Singh (29 no off 21 balls) took the team past 160-run mark.

