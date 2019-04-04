Home Sport IPL News

Jos Buttler calls for clarity after IPL 'Mankad' dismissal

The England batsman, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was run out for 69 on March 25 by Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin as he backed up.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin knocked the bails off while bowling and found Jos Buttler out of his crease. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

LONDON: Jos Buttler has broken his silence after falling victim to a controversial 'Mankad' dismissal in the Indian Premier League, calling for clarity in the laws of the game.

The England batsman, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was run out for 69 on March 25 by Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin as he backed up.

The method of dismissal, named after former India player Vinoo Mankad, is legal but is seen by many as going against the game's values, unless the batsman has been warned first.

The incident was particularly contentious as Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin arrived, only for the bowler to pull out of his action and wait for him to step forward before whipping off the bails

"At the time, I was really disappointed with it. I didn't like the style of it," Buttler told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

The hard-hitting batsman was also a victim of the unusual dismissal at the hands of Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake while playing for England at Edgbaston in 2014.

The 28-year-old was dismissed for scores of just five and six in his subsequent two matches but returned to form on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Banglaore, smashing 59 runs off 43 balls.

"What was more disappointing is that suddenly over the next two games I found myself being really conscious of it and it is quite distracting," Buttler said.

"That is why it was nice to get some runs in the win and get back to thinking about batting and not worrying about how I back up at the non-striker's end."

"I think if you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease," he added.

ALSO READ | MCC changes stance on Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Buttler, says act "not in spirit of game"

Buttler told  ESPNcricinfo: "Of course, a 'Mankading' has to be in the laws of the game, because a batsman can't just run halfway down the pitch trying to get a headstart."

"But I do think, the way the law is written, there is a bit of a grey area in that saying 'when a bowler is expected to release the ball'. That is a bit of a wishy-washy statement."

Cricket's lawmakers, the MCC, have previously said the incident was "not within the spirit of the game".

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jos Buttler Ashwin's Mankad IPL 2019 RR vs KXIP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp